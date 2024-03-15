Link Tank: Star Trek Voice Actors Entertain a Musical Lower Decks

“Since the first images were revealed from Alex Garland’s Civil War, it just had the vibe of something noteworthy. Whether the movie was good or bad, simply the idea of a film depicting a modern American civil war was simultaneously terrifying and intriguing. Civil War opens in theaters April 12 and had its world premiere at South by Southwest earlier this week, where it kind of blew the roof off the place.”

Read more at Gizmodo

As much as we might wish for a second season of Masters of the Air, the torch will likely be passed if the WWII miniseries trilogy continues.

“Masters of the Air EP Gary Goetzman isn’t closing the door on a potential second season of the Apple TV+ epic. But he, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks likely won’t be the ones to make it. ‘I hope somebody does it, but I don’t know that it’ll be us,’ Goetzman told The Wrap of a follow-up installment or another Air Force series.”

Read more at The Wrap

Although there’s no outlet attached to the animated Among Us adaptation, the cast is beginning to be rounded out.