Link Tank: Star Trek Voice Actors Entertain a Musical Lower Decks
In this week’s Link Tank, we visit with vocal talent behind Star Trek: Lower Decks as well as an Among Us adaptation in development.
The voice cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks are open to the idea of more Trek crossovers and possible even a musical episode.
“Tawny Newsome, Dawnn Lewis, and Eugene Cordero have finished their voicework for season 5, and they talked about how their characters have evolved through the series and discussed some things they would like to see, including a musical episode and another crossover.”
As controversial as the concept of a second American civil war might be, Alex Garland’s Civil War is garnering plenty of praise from SXSW audiences.
“Since the first images were revealed from Alex Garland’s Civil War, it just had the vibe of something noteworthy. Whether the movie was good or bad, simply the idea of a film depicting a modern American civil war was simultaneously terrifying and intriguing. Civil War opens in theaters April 12 and had its world premiere at South by Southwest earlier this week, where it kind of blew the roof off the place.”
As much as we might wish for a second season of Masters of the Air, the torch will likely be passed if the WWII miniseries trilogy continues.
“Masters of the Air EP Gary Goetzman isn’t closing the door on a potential second season of the Apple TV+ epic. But he, Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks likely won’t be the ones to make it. ‘I hope somebody does it, but I don’t know that it’ll be us,’ Goetzman told The Wrap of a follow-up installment or another Air Force series.”
Although there’s no outlet attached to the animated Among Us adaptation, the cast is beginning to be rounded out.
“An animated series based on Among Us has cast several prominent actors to voice the characters inside the multi-colored spacesuits. Randall Park, Ashley Johnson, Yvette Nicole Brown and Elijah Wood will star in the series from CBS Studios and the video game’s developer, Innersloth.”
Ready for your first raid battle in Palworld? Prepare to take on Bellanoir!
“One of 2024’s breakout hits is the monster-taming survival title Palworld. While still technically in early access, the game’s melting pot of popular genres has helped it quickly reach widespread popularity and achieve high sales since January 19. Now developer Pocketpair is ready to add more content to the game in the form of its first raid, called Bellanoir.”