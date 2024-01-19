Halo TV Series Star Finally Addresses the Show’s Most Controversial Plot Choice

Forget the helmet discourse. Should Master Chief fuck? It’s a question that has haunted Halo fans since John-117 got it on with human Covenant agent Makee in the first season of the Paramount+ TV series. However you may feel about this video game hero having sex for the first time in franchise history while Cortana watches on (I’m not making this up), Halo star Pablo Schreiber is taking a very clear stance on the matter.

“The decision to make the connection between Makee and John a romantic connection was a huge mistake,” Schreiber told SFX magazine (via GamesRadar) ahead of Halo season 2, which premieres next month. “I felt it was a huge mistake at the time and I argued against it and fought against it. But I am who I am. I don’t write the scripts. I only give my opinion. It wasn’t listened to.”

This romance subplot was very unpopular with most of the fandom to say the least and the butt of many Halo jokes not involving Craig the Brute in the years since. In fact, the TV series has faced quite a bit of backlash from fans since the show aired in 2022, particularly for the many ways it ignores established franchise lore. Although the first season takes place before the start of the video game series, it doesn’t actually exist in the same timeline, which gave the creative team carte blanche to tweak things to better fit the story they’re telling.

“From the very beginning, it was clear that in order to let the story evolve and grow the way it needed to, in order to really go deeply into these character arcs, we would need to make some changes,” executive producer Kiki Wolfkill explained to Den of Geek in 2022. “Sometimes it was even just a perspective change. Sometimes it was something you just didn’t get a view into from the game or even the books. We knew we needed to let the story breathe on its own.”