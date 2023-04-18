Link Tank: “Peaches” by Jack Black Officially Debuts on the Billboard Charts

“We’ve known this isn’t a vintage Golden State Warriors team. They kept turning into the Dallas Mavericks/wildebeests whenever on the road, they had to reshuffle the roster halfway through the season, their defense has consistently been of Cottonelle strength. It wasn’t so much that they were assuring us for six months that they could just turn it on, so much as our own beliefs were telling us that.”

Read more at Deadspin

After the success of Hogwarts: Legacy, it’s no shock that another Harry Potter game was announced. This time, it’s a title focused entirely on the beloved fictional sport Quidditch.

“The reason for the glaring lack of Quidditch in the controversial RPG Hogwarts Legacy seems to be clear now: Warner Bros. Games just announced Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, a new game set in the wizarding world that centers around the beloved fictional sport. The announcement Tweet also promised ‘limited playtest signups’ with a link to fill out a form for a chance to play the upcoming title, which has no release window just yet.”

Read more at Kotaku

As more negative news surrounds Jonathan Majors and the assault accusations against him, rumors are circulating about Marvel Studios replacing the actor as Kang in their upcoming slate of films.