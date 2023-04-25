Link Tank: National Treasure: Edge of History Cancelled After One Season
There will be no more National Treasure hunts on Disney+ and more in Link Tank!
After just one season, Disney+ has pulled the plug on the National Treasure TV show.
“The series, which only aired for one season, was a spinoff of the Nicolas Cage-starring franchise that focused on a young DACA woman named Jess (Lisette Olivera) who attempts to find a lost Pan-American treasure while uncovering secrets about her family. Olivera is joined by Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith, while Justin Bartha, who portrayed Riley Poole in the film franchise along Cage, reprised his role as a special guest.”
Discover why the conversation between Ted Lasso‘s Trent Crimm and Colin meant so much to the show.
“‘I’ve known for months’— that’s what cynical ex-journalist Trent Crimm (James Lance) tells closeted footballer Colin Hughes (Billy Harris) after catching him at a gay bar in the latest episode of Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso. Trent’s confrontation (and eventual bonding moment) with Colin is the resolution to Ted Lasso‘s first major stab at queer representation: Though we got confirmation last week that Keeley Jones (Juno Temple) is bisexual, season three has had a recurring arc surrounding Colin’s hidden relationship with his partner and Trent’s observation from the shadows.”
Doctor Who is returning an old composer after he departed the beloved TV series five years ago.
“Today the BBC confirmed that composer Murray Gold will lead the BBC National Orchestra of Wales in scoring the upcoming trio of special episodes celebrating Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary this November. ‘I’m so happy to be invited back for another joyful ride in the TARDIS,’ Gold said in a statement provided by the BBC. ‘I didn’t think twice. Working with Russell and his team is just a pleasure.'”
2023 has already given film fans a flurry of fantastic movie sequels, but 40 years ago, things weren’t quite as fabulous (besides Return of the Jedi).
“The word ‘sequel’ doesn’t have as many negative connotations today as it did 40 years ago. Back in the day, sequels were often extruded like tasteless gruel with barely a thought for advanced levels of storytelling or filmmaking. And the expectation that a sequel would make exponentially more money than its predecessor simply wasn’t a thing.”
Fallout has remained relevant in the video game landscape for two decades now, but which game is the best of the franchise?
“In the 20+ years since the Fallout franchise was introduced to the world, most of the games have been met with praise—which means that ranking them isn’t easy. It’s especially difficult to pit the games against each other when you consider that the post-nuclear franchise has undergone a couple of genre changes through the years.”
A new LEGO set from The Mandalorian season 3 has been revealed, re-creating the epic aerial action scenes from the show’s finale.
“Several weeks after appearing on shelves, 75348 Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor has at last been officially revealed! The set contains four minifigures and its arrival on LEGO.com also confirms the price of £89.99, $99.99 or €99.99.”