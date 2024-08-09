Link Tank: Marvel Pays Big Bucks for Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo Brothers

“King plays Tally, a young woman eagerly counting down the days until she can undergo a cosmetic procedure that all city-dwellers in her world experience at the age of 16, transforming their faces and bodies into flawless model-like physiques. This is the great promise of her society, pushed by Dr. Cable (Laverne Cox) and it’s all Tally’s known her whole life… until a new friend of hers called Shay (Brianne Tju) runs away and exposes her to a different way of living.”

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now free for Playstation Plus subscribers, and it’s a great time to visit this fun corner of the franchise.

“What truly makes The Skywalker Saga special, however, is its unfiltered, infectious adoration for the films. Short of buying all nine movies on BluRay (or paying Disney the increasingly high monthly asking price for its streaming service), this is the most comprehensive way to revisit the series. It’s all here: your favorites and not-so-favorites, presented without an ounce of shame or regret.”

Get a peek at the newest tiny world being explored in the upcoming season of Hulu’s Solar Opposites.