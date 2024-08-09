Link Tank: Marvel Pays Big Bucks for Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo Brothers
Big Marvel paydays, Joey King’s new sci-fi satire, a Solar Opposites preview, and more in this edition of Link Tank!
Exactly how much is Marvel shelling out to bring Robert Downey Jr. and the Russos back into the MCU?
“After a bruising year, Marvel is returning to the very things that worked in the past. That means reuniting with franchise crown jewel Robert Downey Jr. as well as the Russo brothers, who directed the two most successful movies for the studio with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. But bringing back key members of the old gang won’t come cheap.
Joey King plays a teenager awaiting a promised transformation in the Netflix sci-fi adaptation, Uglies.
“King plays Tally, a young woman eagerly counting down the days until she can undergo a cosmetic procedure that all city-dwellers in her world experience at the age of 16, transforming their faces and bodies into flawless model-like physiques. This is the great promise of her society, pushed by Dr. Cable (Laverne Cox) and it’s all Tally’s known her whole life… until a new friend of hers called Shay (Brianne Tju) runs away and exposes her to a different way of living.”
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now free for Playstation Plus subscribers, and it’s a great time to visit this fun corner of the franchise.
“What truly makes The Skywalker Saga special, however, is its unfiltered, infectious adoration for the films. Short of buying all nine movies on BluRay (or paying Disney the increasingly high monthly asking price for its streaming service), this is the most comprehensive way to revisit the series. It’s all here: your favorites and not-so-favorites, presented without an ounce of shame or regret.”
Get a peek at the newest tiny world being explored in the upcoming season of Hulu’s Solar Opposites.
“Solar Opposites fans tune in for the aliens-on-Earth hijinks courtesy of Korvo (Dan Stevens), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), and the rest of the Shlorpians—but they also know the real drama all happens on a very small scale. Thanks to a shrink ray, there’s also a community of teeny-tiny humans living in the aliens’ home, and season five will expand a new landscape for them to explore.”
As much as we might want to see more Ted Lasso, it might be best to let its stellar 3-season run stand as is.
“There has never been an official announcement made by Apple TV+ nor by the showrunners that Ted Lasso would end with its third season. This has left the show in its own state of limbo. Recently, rumors of a fourth season have resurfaced based on comments made by series cast member Moe Hashim. Despite how beloved our favorite mustachioed Kansas coach is, Ted Lasso does not need a fourth season, and continuing the series could do more harm than good.”