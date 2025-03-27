Link Tank: Marshmallow Brings a Campfire Tale of Horror to Life
A preview of Marshmallow, an underwhelming Pokémon release, familiar Daredevil faces, and more in the Link Tank!
We’ve got a sneak peek to share from Marshmallow, a throwback horror film in the vein of Watcher in the Woods.
“At a secluded summer camp, Morgan, a shy and introverted 12-year-old, is thrust into a living nightmare when a legendary campfire tale becomes real. As a mysterious figure begins stalking the camp, Morgan and his newfound friends must embark on a perilous journey that will force them to confront their deepest fears and question the very nature of their existence.”
Compared to the popularity of Surging Sparks, the latest Pokémon TCG set Journey Together seems more like an afterthought.
“Since the launch of November 2024’s set, Surging Sparks, the popularity of the 30-year-old collectible card game exploded, which in turn drew the attention of scalpers, which has rendered the products almost impossible to buy ever since. Journey Together, officially releasing Friday 28 March, is such an anticlimactic set that it almost feels designed to try to calm the waters.”
Although Naughty Dog has pushed back the release date of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Neil Druckmann of The Last of Us fame promises, “It’s incredible.”
“Like The Witcher 4, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet will be released in 2027 at the earliest… It’s a pretty long wait, but speaking to IGN on the red carpet ahead of The Last of Us Season 2 premiere, Druckmann said that Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is not only playable right now, but ‘really good.’”
Daredevil: Born Again will be wrapping up soon, but not before bringing back two fan-favorite characters if the latest trailer is to be believed.
“We’re now already two-thirds of the way through the season, with just three episodes left. Those three episodes may, however, be the most pivotal, as Marvel has released a mid-season trailer teasing the season’s big conclusion… But the biggest reveals are a look at Frank Castle fully suited up as the Punisher after ‘fanboy’ cops co-opted his identity, and a peek at Bullseye, who’s showing his face again after murdering Foggy Nelson.”
Harlan Coben’s horror adaptations have become a legitimate phenomenon on Netflix, but what (or who) is behind the chain of successes?
“Harlan Coben novels are always an experience. But when the bestseller author works with three long-time friends and creative collaborators to move their setting from the U.S. to the U.K. and adapt his stories for the screen, they are looking to make them into an entirely different experience altogether.”