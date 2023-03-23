Link Tank: LEGO and 2K Team Up for Racing Game

“The Mandalorian has constantly been changing and growing to keep fans engaged in the story of Grogu and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). From season 1, we were watching their journey together and how the two grew as a duo. In season 2, it was all about trying to get Grogu to the Jedi so he could find his ‘people,’ only for Din to realize in The Book of Boba Fett that Grogu’s people are actually the Mandalorians and, more importantly, Din himself.”

Read more at The Mary Sue

Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight is now set to pen the script for the upcoming Star Wars flick Damon Lindelof exited.

“The drama behind the scenes at Lucasfilm just gets more and more interesting. Days after it was announced that writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson departed what is now expected to be the next Star Wars movie, writer Steven Knight has apparently picked up the reins.”

Read more at Gizmodo

Keanu Reeve’s latest John Wick film hits theaters this weekend! To celebrate, here is a look back at some of the beloved actor’s best performances.