Link Tank: Keanu Reeves to Return as Constantine

In a sequel announcement no one saw coming, Keanu Reeves is set to return as Constantine.

“Picture it: the year 2005. You roll up to your local AMC, rocking a trucker hat and skinny jeans. You buy a ticket for Constantine starring Keanu Reeves. Gwen Stefani’s ‘Hollaback Girl’ plays in the lobby as you get your Coke and popcorn. You leave the theater 2 hours later and never think of Constantine again. Until now, 17 years later, when Warner Bros. announces that Keanu Reeves will return for a Constantine sequel.”

