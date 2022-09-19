Link Tank: Keanu Reeves to Return as Constantine
Keanu will return as Constantine, the importance of Wizards in The Lord of the Rings, the best games to play while waiting on the new Zelda, and more in Link Tank!
In a sequel announcement no one saw coming, Keanu Reeves is set to return as Constantine.
“Picture it: the year 2005. You roll up to your local AMC, rocking a trucker hat and skinny jeans. You buy a ticket for Constantine starring Keanu Reeves. Gwen Stefani’s ‘Hollaback Girl’ plays in the lobby as you get your Coke and popcorn. You leave the theater 2 hours later and never think of Constantine again. Until now, 17 years later, when Warner Bros. announces that Keanu Reeves will return for a Constantine sequel.”
Wizards have always been a crucial element of The Lord of the Rings world, but what exactly is happening with these mystical beings?
“In a world full of fantastical mysteries, there are few things more mysterious in Middle-earth than the Istari: the powerful sorcerers who helped, in ways big and small, shape the very fate of the world. But for all we know of Gandalf and Saruman, the wider world of Lord of the Rings’ wizards is worth learning about now that Rings of Power is here.”
After months of buildup, Don’t Worry Darling finally drops in theaters this week. Before this weekend, here is all you need to know about the film (and the drama surrounding it).
“Olivia Wilde’s directorial venture Don’t Worry Darling, starring Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and pop superstar Harry Styles, finally opens in theaters on September 23, following months of anticipation, widely dissected trailers, mixed reviews and festival reactions, and loads of behind-the-scenes intrigue. With so much to unpack, it’s understandable if you’re wondering where to start.”
Are you early, awaiting the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom but don’t know what to play until it arrives? Here are some games to keep you company until it’s released.
“Breath of the Wild’s influence can be felt far and wide. It spawned numerous copycats while shifting both our understanding and our expectations of what open-world games can be. These 13 games will give you amazing worlds to explore and heroic adventures to undertake, helping you get back in the mood to journey far and wide to defeat ancient evils in time for Tears of the Kingdom’s long-awaited arrival.”
Is Shawn Levy really working on a crossover between Deadpool and Stranger Things?
“Levy spoke with Variety‘s Marc Malkin at the Emmys red carpet earlier this week and discussed the upcoming Strange Things Cinematic Universe. Levy said, ‘Yes, we are building out the STCU, and now that I’m spending time with [chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment] Kevin Feige, I’m learning a lot about how to manage a universe. So I’m taking those skills and applying them to the STCU.'”
One of the stars of Doctor Who lobbied for none other than Tom Hanks to appear as The Doctor.
“From Big to Forrest Gump to Cast Away and beyond, there are few actors more recognizable than Tom Hanks. And he almost played other iconic roles. While Hanks was speaking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, it came out that Peter Capaldi, who played the Twelfth Doctor on Doctor Who, lobbied the producers for Hanks to appear as an incarnation of the Doctor.”