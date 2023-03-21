Link Tank: Jordan Peele’s Next Film Will Release Christmas 2024
Jordan Peele's next movie has a release date, Warner Bros. Wonder Woman mistake, LEGO Lord of the Rings is back, and more in Link Tank!
Jordan Peele’s next film will arrive sooner than you might think, dropping in theaters around Christmas of 2024.
“Jordan Peele will be releasing his fourth feature film on Christmas 2024. Universal Pictures, the distributor responsible for all three of his earlier films – Get Out, Us and the most recent, Nope – updated its release calendar to reflect an ‘untitled’ Peele film that’s slated to premiere in theaters on Wednesday, December 25, 2024.”
Perhaps Warner Brothers moved too quickly on this one, but was it a mistake to spoil Gal Gadot’s appearance as Wonder Woman in the trailers for Shazam! Fury of the Gods?
“One of the oddest things about the promotional work for Shazam! Fury of the Gods is that Warner Bros. has chosen to officially spoil Wonder Woman’s appearance in the film. I saw my screening before the now-infamous ad was released but the studio itself has decided to let everyone know that Gal Gadot as Diana Prince is in fact in the movie. What I would have thought they’d keep as a fun surprise, they’ve instead made the center of a whole ad.”
After a decade away, LEGO has revived The Lord of the Rings theme with an epic 6,000+ piece set of Rivendell.
“Before this month, it had been years since LEGO had made any sets based off The Lord of the Rings movie. But the iconic brick maker came to us at the turn of the tide with the latest adult collectors set—a recreation of Rivendell from The Fellowship of the Ring as epic as an extended edition trilogy marathon, and just as satisfying.”
The final season of HBO’s Succession is set to premiere next week, and star Brian Cox is having a field day with the show’s New York launch.
“Despite the Roy family’s Scottish heritage, last night’s New York Succession premiere felt like a regular Irish wake: sad, loud, celebratory, and with liquor most definitely on the menu. All the major players from the cast—including Jeremy Strong, rocking an aesthetic that can only be described as “monastic hypebeast”—showed out to ring in the series’ fourth and final season.”
John Wick: Chapter 4 drops this weekend in theaters, and if you’re in the mood to be a badass assassin like the Keanu Reaves character, here are four action games that’ll satisfy that itch.
“Now, feeling like John Wick is perhaps not the ideal state of mind. No man has ever grieved his puppy so hard, for so long, with such a high body count. Not even Owen Wilson in Marley & Me. Four films in, Keanu is clearly never likely to be done, and so neither are we.”
Are you in the mood for some classic comedy flicks? If so, consider streaming some of these titles from the 1980s.
“When it comes to serious, gritty dramas, the 1970s were perhaps the best decade in movie history. For comedies, it might be the 1980s. In addition to blockbusters like Ghostbusters, Beverly Hills Cop, and Back to the Future, the time period gave birth to dozens of enduring comedy classics. Take a look at 10 you can stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Paramount+, and Disney+ right now.”