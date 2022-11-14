Link Tank: James Mangold Teases Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Coming Soon
The trailer for Indiana Jones 5 isn't so far away, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sets the November box office record, the artists who should get Grammy nominations, and more in Link Tank!
Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold teases that the first trailer for the upcoming film will drop sooner rather than later, likely before the new year.
“The highly anticipated fifth installment of Disney and Lucasfilm‘s Indiana Jones is slated to arrive in theaters a lot sooner than one may expect. Since its announcement earlier this year, fans have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of the film and updates for Indiana Jones 5. Director James Mangold has finally given fans a progress update, when one, in particular, took to Twitter to ask when audiences can expect ‘the next promotional piece’ from the upcoming franchise film. Mangold responded, ‘Less than 30 days,’ teasing that fans will likely see footage of the film by year-end.”
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever smashes the November opening weekend box office record en route to an impressive $180 million.
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has set a new box-office record in its opening weekend last week, earning a whopping $180 million across the weekend. This makes it the biggest November opening ever in the USA.”
As we get closer to Grammy season, a plethora of artists deserves to be recognized for their work.
“2023 Grammy Nominations are just one day away, and it’s time to place some flags in the sand. Since the eligibility period began all the way back in October 2021, this has been a big year for even bigger albums. Long-awaited and triumphant projects from Kendrick Lamar, Adele, and Beyoncé are all likely to dominate the general categories. “
One of the most controversial Pokémon ever is finally receiving an evolution, but it’s apparent the game designers are here just to troll us.
“With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet now about as comprehensively spoiled as a game can be prior to release, especially after yesterday’s 22-and-a-half hour livestreaming of the game, people are starting to dive into some of the nitty gritty spoilers you may not think to ask about prior to release. Most of these, we’re avoiding hearing ourselves, let alone telling you, but one is too good to miss.”
Do you like superheroes? If so, then maybe you’ll enjoy Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s catch yesterday against the Buffalo Bills.
“There had to be some law of nature or human capability that was broken by Justin Jefferson’s catch. I, like you, have watched it over and over. We probably thought Odell Beckham’s catch would never be topped, except he didn’t have a defender all over him and it wasn’t 4th and 18. And yet when you go over it step by step, there’s a part that just doesn’t quite add up. We’ll get to it.”
You’ve probably heard several people refer to The Wire as the greatest TV show of all, so it may surprise you to learn it never won an Emmy.
“One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons.”