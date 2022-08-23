Link Tank: Is She-Hulk Joining The Avengers?

Mark Ruffalo has been notorious for spilling the beans about Marvel projects in the past, and he might have just revealed that She-Hulk is a member of the upcoming Avengers roster.

“Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law had its red (er, purple) carpet premiere this week in Hollywood, with lots of photo ops and interviews with the cast. One interview in particular is feeding the Marvel ‘Phase 6’ rumor mill. Did Mark Ruffalo leak that She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) will be joining the Avengers?”

