Link Tank: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Gets a Release Date

After another successful round running about Green Hills, Sonic the Hedgehog is set to complete his film trilogy during the holiday season of 2024.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is on its way, heading to the big screen on December 20, 2024. The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog sequel sees the return of our favorite Sega character, with both Tails and Knuckles the Echidna teased alongside him. ‘Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder,’ said an official announcement via Twitter. ‘#SonicMovie3 hits theatres on December 20, 2024.'”

Speaking of live-action adaptations of classic video games, a Pac-Man movie is now being developed.