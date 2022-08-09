Link Tank: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Gets a Release Date
Sonic is coming back to theaters late 2024, a Pac-Man movie is being made, the cast of Fargo continues to expand, and more in Link Tank!
After another successful round running about Green Hills, Sonic the Hedgehog is set to complete his film trilogy during the holiday season of 2024.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is on its way, heading to the big screen on December 20, 2024. The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog sequel sees the return of our favorite Sega character, with both Tails and Knuckles the Echidna teased alongside him. ‘Running faster, flying higher, and punching harder,’ said an official announcement via Twitter. ‘#SonicMovie3 hits theatres on December 20, 2024.'”
Speaking of live-action adaptations of classic video games, a Pac-Man movie is now being developed.
“Did you watch the latest Sonic live-action movie and think to yourself: ‘This is cool and all, but what about a movie like this, but starring Pac-Man from the Pac-Man video game franchise?!’ Well, first off you got a weird brain. Secondly, I got good news for you as it has been reported that the world is indeed getting a live-action Pac-Man film. Hooray?”
The cast of Fargo season 5 just got a bit stranger, adding Joe Keery to the mix.
“There’s nothing quite like FX’s Fargo if you enjoy seeing the names of famous people you like from other things. The anthology nature of Noah Hawley’s crime drama has attracted a lot of cool people over the years, like Billy Bob Thornton, Colin Hanks, Ewan McGregor, Chris Rock, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons, with its upcoming fifth season already landing Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.”
Did Rosario Dawson just spill the beans about Jon Bernthal returning as The Punisher?
“With Charlie Cox‘s Daredevil getting a reboot under Marvel Studios and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin coming back for Echo, many fans have been asking for the return of the other characters from Netflix‘s run with the comic book company as well. Over at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, The Defenders actress Rosario Dawson seemingly confirmed Jon Bernthal‘s reprisal of Frank Castle for a The Punisher reboot before backpedaling on her comments shortly after.”
In typical internet fashion, many misguided critics have begun to ignore facts and call a female protagonist a “Mary Sue,” with Naru from Prey being the next victim.
“Waking up to ‘Mary Sue’ trending isn’t exactly something that inspires confidence in the year of our lord 2022, yet here we are. On Twitter, I was confronted with a sea of people either angry that a character was called a Mary Sue or people doing the calling. The most recent entry into this strange and daunting trend is Naru (played by Amber Midthunder) from the new movie Prey, a prequel into the Predator franchise.”
The upcoming spinoff to The Walking Dead, starring Norman Reedus, takes place in a very unfamiliar setting for the zombie universe.
“Mon dieu! Zut alors! Merde! French fries! The Walking Dead’s ever-expanding TV universe head honcho, Scott Gimple, has revealed that the upcoming spin-off starring Norman Reedus’ Daryl will somehow take place in France, and I simply can’t wrap my tête around it.”