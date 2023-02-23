Link Tank: How Anime Inspired Creed III

“There’s an old song lyric that randomly pops into my head whenever I think about the Disney+ show Andor: ‘How ya gonna keep ’em down on the farm after they’ve seen Paree?’ It’s a wartime song about the fear that soldiers returning home from Europe would no longer be content with a simple country life. Star Wars fans can surely relate. Luke didn’t go back to Tatooine after blowing up the Death Star, did he? And now that Andor has redefined what a Star Wars show can be, it may be jarring transitioning back to something as straightforward as, say, The Mandalorian, which kicks off its third season on March 1.”

Read more at The A.V. Club

The most recent episode of The Last of Us showed a more vulnerable side of its main character, and fans online are reacting well to the show’s relatability.

“It ain’t easy traveling across the country with folks who don’t have it all together. With the burden of succumbing to brutal violence himself, witnessing harm against folks who don’t deserve it, and remembering the echoes of normal life, the TV version of Joel is revealing something we all knew about Video Game Joel. Those of us who played The Last of Us rarely saw it, but it was always there: The dude might have a bad case of PTSD.”

Read more at Kotaku

It’s hard to even get one season of a TV show, but what about the programs that have defied the odds the longest?