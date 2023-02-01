Star Wars Brings Back Another Clone Wars Era Hero to Disney+

This Star Wars article contains spoilers for The Bad Batch.

The premise of The Bad Batch has its roots in The Clone Wars animated series, where the central squad of mutant clones first made their debut, so it only makes sense that the spinoff would bring back some of our favorites from that era of Star Wars. So far, we’ve seen the return of Captain Rex in season one, with Commander Cody also recently popping up in season two. Now, this week’s episode of The Bad Batch, titled “Tribe,” brings back yet another Clone Wars character: the Wookiee Jedi padawan Gungi.

First introduced in season five of The Clone Wars, Gungi is one of the five Jedi younglings who went on a rite of passage to the planet Ilum, a sacred place where they must find kyber crystals to build their very first lightsabers, an important step on the path to becoming a padawan. The story, which is told across a four-episode arc, sees Gungi and his friends attacked by pirates on their way back to Coruscant, join a circus troupe to rescue Ahsoka Tano, and face off against the sinister General Grievous.

Credit: Lucasfilm

Fans know this Clone Wars story best as the “Young Jedi” arc of the series, but it was originally conceived as the pilot movie for another animated spinoff following padawans. In fact, this Young Padawan series was one of the last Star Wars projects George Lucas considered developing before he sold Lucasfilm to Disney, according to Lucasfilm creative executive Pablo Hidalgo. Ultimately, the idea was scrapped and elements of the story were reworked for The Clone Wars.