Link Tank: G Fuel Holiday Gift Guide 2023

Two Star Wars actors, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, take on Mr. and Mrs. Smith in a new TV series adaptation.

“Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are taking Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s spots as undercover, married spies, Mr. and Mrs. Smith. In Prime Video‘s Mr. and Mrs. Smith, a spinoff series of Pitt and Jolie’s 2005 action film of the same name, Glover and Erskine step into their infamous roles as John and Jane Smith, juggling marriage and espionage.”

Believe it or not, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa received a “story by” credit for the sequel to his hit DC film.

“Director James Wan lights up when talking about his Aquaman star Jason Momoa. Back in 2018, the two had an unexpected box office smash with the first film and are hoping to top even that with this month’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, out December 22. This time around, that relationship between director and star seems to have only gotten stronger, as Momoa received a ‘story by’ credit on the film, after several of his suggestions about where his character would go made it into the movie.”

