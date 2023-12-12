Link Tank: G Fuel Holiday Gift Guide 2023
Discover the best offering G Fuel has this holiday season and more in Link Tank!
G Fuel is getting in on the holiday fun this year with some amazing products perfect for gift-giving!
Today, we ask the age-old movie question: how did Kevin’s family afford such a massive house in Home Alone?
“Home Alone hits different in 2023. It’s still hilarious, and the slapstick performances of Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern as the Wet Bandits are still absolutely magnificent. But all the way through it, it’s hard not to look at the McCallister family’s enormous home and think, ‘Damn—that’s a lot of house.'”
Two Star Wars actors, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, take on Mr. and Mrs. Smith in a new TV series adaptation.
“Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are taking Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s spots as undercover, married spies, Mr. and Mrs. Smith. In Prime Video‘s Mr. and Mrs. Smith, a spinoff series of Pitt and Jolie’s 2005 action film of the same name, Glover and Erskine step into their infamous roles as John and Jane Smith, juggling marriage and espionage.”
Believe it or not, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa received a “story by” credit for the sequel to his hit DC film.
“Director James Wan lights up when talking about his Aquaman star Jason Momoa. Back in 2018, the two had an unexpected box office smash with the first film and are hoping to top even that with this month’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, out December 22. This time around, that relationship between director and star seems to have only gotten stronger, as Momoa received a ‘story by’ credit on the film, after several of his suggestions about where his character would go made it into the movie.”
Even if you’re not invested, the Golden Globe nominations are here!
“The Golden Globes are back, and while it’s too soon to say whether they’re better, the slate of nominations that Cedric The Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced Monday morning were genuinely promising. On a macro level, the Globes did a generally good job of highlighting both non-American, non-English-language films across general categories and recognizing the massive pop culture moments of the year (outside of the silly new Outstanding Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, too!).”
We’ve already counted down the best video games of the year, but what about the best individual characters?
“Nearly every conversation I’ve had about Baldur’s Gate 3 this year has started with a series of questions: ‘Can I see your character? And who are you romancing?’ More often than not, I’m more interested in hearing how the characters people make and meet are helping them write their own stories than I am talking about the nuts and bolts of their puzzle solving and combat dice rolls.”