Link Tank: Meet the New Female Ultimates Action Figures for G.I. Joe Day
In today’s Link Tank, we’ve got G.I. Joe action figures, a time traveling music video, a Talking Heads reconciliation, and more!
Super7 premieres their latest line of G.I. Joe Ultimates today in celebration of G.I. Joe Day! The latest line highlights the ladies including Baroness, Lady Jay and Scarlett.
“The latest wave of G.I. Joe ULTIMATES! figures features a trio of women who make a big impact in the struggle for world domination between G.I. Joe and the forces of Cobra- Baroness, Scarlett, and Lady Jaye! Inspired by the DIC-era animated series, these figures sport bold colorways and come with an assortment of accessories to help them complete their various missions with aplomb.”
Check out this award-winning music video about a steampunk time traveler, starring an author showcasing the story of his graphic novel, The Panharmonion Chronicles: Times of London.
“Henry Chebaane’s filmmaking debut wins “best music video” award at the 2023 Cine Paris Film Festival and is nominated for several more International Film awards… The video features the author as a Victorian storyteller stranded in his own story: a fictional time-travel engineer who’s discovered an alien artefact inside a mysterious London townhouse.”
Who can blame Demi Moore for resenting being called a “brat” along with the other actors in the so-called “Brat Pack” in the ‘80s?
“Moore appeared on Good Morning America and talked about her experience in Andrew McCarthy’s Brats documentary for Hulu, which captures the evolution of the famous group that dominated pop culture and Hollywood in the ’80’s.’ For me, I didn’t love it, being thought of as a brat because I thought it kind of diminished us as professionals,’ she said.”
Everyone was hoping that David Byrne’s recent reconciliation with the other members of Talking Heads would result in a band reunion. Alas, it’s not to be.
“The band did stage an unprecedented semi-reunion this past September in honor of the TIFF world premiere of A24‘s 4k restoration of their legendary concert film, Stop Making Sense. The vibes at the Q&A, moderated by Spike Lee, were surprisingly un-frosty—especially considering that this was all four members’ first time sharing a stage since they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.”
Bob Odenkirk practiced his action skills for Nobody by first showcasing them in a short film called Wish Me Luck.
“The short film, which was filmed in Berlin, Germany, was written by Odenkirk… [who] revealed he’d been training for around 18 months prior to shooting Wish Me Luck, and that the reason for making the film was akin to an on-camera dress rehearsal for making Nobody.”