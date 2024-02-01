Link Tank: Meet the New Female Ultimates Action Figures for G.I. Joe Day

“Henry Chebaane’s filmmaking debut wins “best music video” award at the 2023 Cine Paris Film Festival and is nominated for several more International Film awards… The video features the author as a Victorian storyteller stranded in his own story: a fictional time-travel engineer who’s discovered an alien artefact inside a mysterious London townhouse.”

Who can blame Demi Moore for resenting being called a “brat” along with the other actors in the so-called “Brat Pack” in the ‘80s?

“Moore appeared on Good Morning America and talked about her experience in Andrew McCarthy’s Brats documentary for Hulu, which captures the evolution of the famous group that dominated pop culture and Hollywood in the ’80’s.’ For me, I didn’t love it, being thought of as a brat because I thought it kind of diminished us as professionals,’ she said.”

Read more at The Wrap

Everyone was hoping that David Byrne’s recent reconciliation with the other members of Talking Heads would result in a band reunion. Alas, it’s not to be.

“The band did stage an unprecedented semi-reunion this past September in honor of the TIFF world premiere of A24‘s 4k restoration of their legendary concert film, Stop Making Sense. The vibes at the Q&A, moderated by Spike Lee, were surprisingly un-frosty—especially considering that this was all four members’ first time sharing a stage since they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.”