G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra Was a Turning Point in Blockbuster Movies

A Real 2000s Hero

Ten years earlier, G.I. Joe director Stephen Sommers established his blockbuster credentials with The Mummy, which transformed the Universal Monster tale into an old-school adventure in the vein of Indiana Jones. The Mummy was a hit, but it was a movie released a few months earlier that set the tone for the decade to follow. 1999’s The Matrix defined would action cinema would become in the 2000s, making black leather, techno soundtracks, and bullet time effects what ‘roided out heroes and witty one-lines were to the genre in the 1980s.

X-Men, Underworld, Wanted and others tried to replicate the slick sense of cool from The Matrix, while The Bourne Identity, and especially the sequels directed by Paul Greengrass, paved a way for the opposite and opposing reaction. These more stripped down counterintuitive action flicks relied on shaky, handheld cameras which in turn created a sense of realism. But the most important development of the decade turned out to be the blossoming of the superhero genre, especially after Spider-Man in 2002, Batman Begins in 2005, and Iron Man in 2008.

Batman Begins grounded larger-than-life characters in (a type of) reality, providing explanations for all parts of the mythos. Iron Man launched the MCU, rewarding deep fan knowledge with self-aware winks and comic book accurate characters and plots. From this cauldron comes the current cinematic landscape, in which big budget adaptations and nerd culture dominate. As dismissed as it is, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra sits right at the epicenter of this fault line.

Knowing Is Half the Battle

Even though it happens via convoluted plot points, Rise of Cobra is, fundamentally, about the good guy Joes trying to stop the evil terrorists from unleashing chemical weapons. From that simplistic setup, Rise of Cobra combines the various tensions within the action genre. There’s certainly aspects of classic dynamics with Channing Tatum as a standard leading man and Wayans as his motor-mouthed sidekick. Christopher Eccleston chews the scenery as a non-chrome dome Destro, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt gets to be an old school Saturday morning cartoon villain as Cobra Commander. Sommers finds some notes of humor, working in cameos from The Mummy stars Brendan Fraser and Kevin J. O’Connor.

Yet Sommers struggles a bit more when he leans into Matrix territory. Rise of Cobra eschews the colorful costumes of the ’80s cartoon and toy line, with only Storm Shadow and Snake Eyes matching their predecessors. The other characters all wear black leather, complete with augmented power suits. Sommers has fun making the Joes into comic book heroes as they bound across the battlefield, but there’s no sense of slickness in these scenes.

What really stands out though is the way that Rise of Cobra integrates the trends of the day while looking forward at what’s next in the genre. Screenwriters Stuart Beattie, David Elliot, and Paul Lovett (with a story credit to Beattie, Sommers, and Michael B. Gordon) try to emulate the Batman Begins approach by connecting all of the characters before they embraced their iconography, and then gave them “real” human histories (or at least the CW equivalent). In this telling, Duke was once engaged to Baroness, back when she was just called Ana Lewis. Before he was Cobra Commander, Rex Lewis was Ana’s brother and Duke’s best friend, who turned into an evil scientist after a mission gone wrong.