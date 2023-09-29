Link Tank: Ethereal Horror Fest Returns This November

Read more at Gizmodo

The Golden Bachelor is so genuine that he was afraid of swearing on the show.

“After years of planning, ABC has finally unleashed the power of The Golden Bachelor, which takes the already-weird-if-you-think-about-it-for-five-seconds premise of The Bachelor (i.e., please marry someone you know only in the context of your shared time on a reality television show) and applies it to the 60-plus set. Much has already been written about the show’s main star, 72-year-old Indiana restaurateur Gerry Turner, and his affable, widower-looking-for-love nature. Now, though, we’ve had a chance to see Turner in action—including finding out that he can get really embarrassed if you say ‘f*ck’ at him a bunch of times.”

Bad news for fans looking forward to the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake: all promotional material for it has vanished online.

“A teaser for a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake coming to PlayStation 5 nearly stole the show at Sony’s September 2021 showcase. But reports surfaced last year that the project was already in trouble. Now Star Wars fans have noticed that Sony recently deleted tweets about the game and has hidden the trailer from its official YouTube channel.”