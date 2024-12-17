Link Tank: Enter Spooky Nosferatu Dinner Experience

Hot Ones, the popular chicken wing-based YouTube show, has sold for a price you wouldn’t believe.

“Hot Ones is going independent. Buzzfeed has officially announced that it will be selling the First We Feast studio for $82.5 million USD. The studio is best known for the popular YouTube hot sauce and chicken wing celebrity talk show hosted by Sean Evans. The group acquiring First We Feast is a consortium of investors including founder of First We Feast Chris Schonberger, Hot Ones host Sean Evans, Mythical Entertainment — the media company company created by YouTube stars Rhett and Link, podcast company Crooked Media and Soros Fund Management.”

One of the best action movies of the 1990s was disguised as an animated Disney princess flick, Mulan.

“One of the biggest rallying cries of the last decade of pop culture discourse has been the call for more ‘strong female characters’ to inspire young girls. But what’s funny is that I actually felt like I already had a lot of them growing up. As a child of the ’90s, I was obsessed with animated action shows like Sailor Moon, The Powerpuff Girls, and Princess Gwenevere And The Jewel Riders. I found aspiring female knights in Tamora Pierce novels and animated films like Quest For Camelot. And I loved the heroines of live-action sci-fi and fantasy TV specials like Zenon: Girl Of The 21st Century and The 10th Kingdom.”

