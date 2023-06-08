Link Tank: Discover the Special Events at This Year’s London Action Festival

“The series finale for Ted Lasso was satisfying for many viewers, but also a little confusing. After all, there was an entire cast of characters who had stories that needed tying up! It was a lot to keep track of. In particular, some viewers were confused about the end of Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt)’s story. It seems, at first, like Beard is going to go home to the States with Ted.”

It seems like every other movie has crazy special effects these days, but here are the films that truly revolutionized the industry as we know it.

“Though they may seem a recent phenomenon, special-effects driven movies have been with us since the dawn of cinema. From the moment filmmakers realized that the camera and the editing room offered the potential for manipulation of images, directors have tried to push that manipulation as far as they could. Images once relegated to the imagination have been recreated on the big screen, sometimes with more success than others, but almost always with the goal of creating a more convincing illusion.”

Fans of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have pieced together Easter eggs that might suggest Gwen Stacy is transgender.