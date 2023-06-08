Link Tank: Discover the Special Events at This Year’s London Action Festival
Learn about the special events at The London Action Festival 2 and more in Link Tank!
The LONDON ACTION FESTIVAL has today announced 3 Special Evening Events each of which is individually ticketed.
Tickets for the Special Evening Events and the Saturday, Sunday and Full Weekend! Events include a special screening of The Italian Job (1969), an interview with The Marvels director Nia DaCosta, and The Moving Target awards!
Day Passes are on sale NOW via the website
Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt clears up some things about fan theories revolving around the show’s finale episode.
“The series finale for Ted Lasso was satisfying for many viewers, but also a little confusing. After all, there was an entire cast of characters who had stories that needed tying up! It was a lot to keep track of. In particular, some viewers were confused about the end of Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt)’s story. It seems, at first, like Beard is going to go home to the States with Ted.”
It seems like every other movie has crazy special effects these days, but here are the films that truly revolutionized the industry as we know it.
“Though they may seem a recent phenomenon, special-effects driven movies have been with us since the dawn of cinema. From the moment filmmakers realized that the camera and the editing room offered the potential for manipulation of images, directors have tried to push that manipulation as far as they could. Images once relegated to the imagination have been recreated on the big screen, sometimes with more success than others, but almost always with the goal of creating a more convincing illusion.”
Fans of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have pieced together Easter eggs that might suggest Gwen Stacy is transgender.
“Just in time for Pride, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse moviegoers think the summer box-office phenomenon offers some pretty compelling evidence that one of its heroes, Gwen Stacy, is trans.”
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega teases that the second season of the hit Netflix show will focus more on horror elements.
“Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has revealed that the second season of the popular Netflix series will be more terrifying and serious than its predecessor. In a recent conversation with Elle Fanning for Variety‘s Actors on Actors, the actress — who plays the titular character and will serve as a producer in season two — shared that certain elements of the show will change.”
Are you in the mood for some science fiction to watch on Netflix this weekend? Here are your best options for your binging pleasure.
“If you’re in the mood for some speculative fiction and have exhausted your Arthur C. Clarke stack, you might want to consider tuning into Netflix. The streaming service is regularly acquiring new sci-fi and fantasy movies that should satisfy most fans of alternative futures. Here are eight of the best sci-fi movies on the service right now.”