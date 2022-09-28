Link Tank: Exclusive Cover Reveal for Everything Is Fine from Mike Birchall

Check out our exclusive cover reveal for Everything Is Fine from Mike Birchall, a Harvey Award nominee for Best Digital Book. The book will be published as a print edition in May of 2023 as part of the new WEBTOON Unscrolled imprint.

“A perfectly normal couple, Sam and Maggie, live in a perfectly normal neighborhood, with their perfectly normal dog Winston. However, everything may not be as it seems, since the couple is under heavy surveillance . . . just like everyone else in town. While both emotionally repressed and eerily disconnected, Sam and Maggie are one wrong move away from something much more sinister….”

Find more information on the upcoming release from WEBTOON here!

Just in case you missed one of the biggest bombshells in comic book movie history, Hugh Jackman is reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, coming to the MCU in September 2024.