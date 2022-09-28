Link Tank: Exclusive Cover Reveal for Everything Is Fine from Mike Birchall
Exclusive: the cover art for Everything Is Fine revealed!
Check out our exclusive cover reveal for Everything Is Fine from Mike Birchall, a Harvey Award nominee for Best Digital Book. The book will be published as a print edition in May of 2023 as part of the new WEBTOON Unscrolled imprint.
“A perfectly normal couple, Sam and Maggie, live in a perfectly normal neighborhood, with their perfectly normal dog Winston. However, everything may not be as it seems, since the couple is under heavy surveillance . . . just like everyone else in town. While both emotionally repressed and eerily disconnected, Sam and Maggie are one wrong move away from something much more sinister….”
Find more information on the upcoming release from WEBTOON here!
Just in case you missed one of the biggest bombshells in comic book movie history, Hugh Jackman is reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, coming to the MCU in September 2024.
“Out of nowhere this evening, Ryan Reynolds teased that a new Deadpool film, coming in 2024, will bring Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine into the Marvel Cinematic Universe—alongside his own beloved take on the merc with a mouth, of course.”
Iconic Darth Vader voice actor James Earl Jones is hanging up his cape.
“Acclaimed actor and EGOT winner James Earl Jones is retiring from one of his most famous roles. Jones has voiced Darth Vader, the iconic villain of the Star Wars franchise, since 1977’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. His booming, menacing voice was an integral part of creating one of cinema’s greatest villains, but at 91 years old, Jones is stepping away from the role.”
While Ana de Armas attempts to capture the magic of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Blonde, here are the most iconic performances from the beloved performer.
“As an actor, Marilyn Monroe embodied glamour, tragedy, romanticism, and wit. And although she was dogged by gossip, speculation, and outright fictionalizations during and after her life, Monroe’s unassailable spirit remains vividly alive onscreen. From dramatic noir roles to comedic performances as a multi-faceted bombshell, Monroe’s legacy as a performer lives on, in spite of salacious headlines and dubious biopics past and present.”
A new Diglett-looking Pokémon was revealed, and the internet has been quick to make silly jokes about it.
“Honestly, you need to grow up. It’s a worm! The latest Pokémon to be revealed for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a wiggly worm called Wiglett, and clearly related to that base set favorite, Diglett. Wiglett, it seems, is a result of divergent evolution, an aquatic cousin of the Ground-type Gen 1 Diglett. It looks maybe somewhat eel-adjacent, but then also looks like a more alert lugworm, perhaps even with a flash of geoduck. And that’s all it reminds anyone of.”
Discover more about the real history that inspired the events of the new hit film The Woman King.
“Underestimating the Agojie was a fatal mistake. When these 19th-century West African women invaded French ships, the foreign men onboard reflexively dropped their swords, refusing to fight a lady—and soon learned their lesson when the Agojie landed brutal kicks and hooks.”