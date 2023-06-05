Link Tank: Check Out The Wounded Storyteller With New Art and Translations by Natalie Frank
Check out The Wounded Storyteller, E. T. A. Hoffmann’s classic tales of Gothic horror and fantasy are presented in a new translation accompanying the beguiling drawings of Natalie Frank.
“E. T. A. Hoffmann (1776–1822) was one of the greatest German Romantic authors of fantasy and a pioneer in the genre we now call Gothic horror. His innovative stories explore ideas of madness, genius, doppelgängers, artificial intelligence, and the boundaries between realities and dreams. Artist Natalie Frank and leading fairy-tale scholar Jack Zipes have joined forces in this lavishly illustrated volume of five of Hoffmann’s most influential tales: The Golden Pot, The Sandman, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, The Mystifying Child, and The Mines of Falun. In addition to offering fresh translations, Zipes introduces the project and sheds light on how Hoffmann’s lifetime of personal traumas shaped his writing.”
Anya Taylor-Joy has taken Hollywood by storm in the last few years, and here are the best titles she’s been a part of that led to her meteoric rise.
“Anya Taylor-Joy is one of the fastest-rising young actors in Hollywood. At just 27 years old, she has headlined her own limited Netflix series and appeared in multiple critically acclaimed films. While she has only been active in the industry for less than a decade, she hasn’t wasted a second of her career since her breakthrough role in The Witch (2015).”
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse did the unthinkable at the box office, outgrossing both The Little Mermaid and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s opening weekends.
“Per Deadline, Sony Animation’s sequel has started well above expectations with a $208.6 million worldwide start. Domestically, it’s opened to $120.5 million, currently the best start of the summer season (surpassing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s $118.4 million) and the third-best opening for a Spider-Man flick behind 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and 2007’s Spider-Man 3. As for how it stacks up to its direct predecessor, 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opened to $35.3 million, meaning Across has surpassed the first film by 241%.”
Speaking of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, some fans have complained that the dialogue is a bit hard to hear during certain segments of the film.
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse came out on June 2 to rave reviews and a box office weekend that trailed only The Super Mario Bros. Movie to become the second-largest of 2023 so far. There’s only one thing holding the movie back apparently: people can’t hear what the hell characters are saying sometimes.”
Disney is prioritizing a new Pirates of the Caribbean film, with or without the inclusion of Johnny Depp.
“Disney, the company once known for some of the most innovative and imaginative storytelling in the entertainment industry, is now primarily in the business of reheating old intellectual property. Hot off the heels of The Little Mermaid live-action remake, Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production president Sean Bailey discussed his future projects with The New York Times, a list that includes a lot of familiar names: Haunted Mansion, Moana, Hercules, Lilo And Stitch, Hocus Pocus 3, Mufasa: The Lion King, and who could forget, Pirates Of The Caribbean.”
Tom Cruise is not happy that Barbie and Oppenheimer will be taking premium screens away from his Mission: Impossible film later this summer.
“Over the last year, we’ve collectively witnessed a quiet yet unlikely feud between physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and Mattel’s seminal one-foot-tall plastic woman, Barbie. The two films, opposite in nature, are set to be released the same mid-summer Friday, July 21, cosmically linking them in the cinematic universe.”