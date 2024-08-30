Link Tank: Apartment 7A Trailer Ups the Terror of the Original

Check out the new trailer for the psychological horror film Apartment 7A, coming to Paramount+ on September 27th and debuting at Fantastic Fest on the 20th.

It appears the George R.R. Martin has a bone to pick with House of the Dragon, but we’ll have to wait for the specifics of his complaint.

“In his latest blog post, the Game of Thrones author suggested that he has a few thoughts he’d like to share about the making of House of the Dragon. ‘I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that’s gone wrong with House of the Dragon… but I need to do that too, and I will,’ he writes. ‘Not today, though.’ Ah, so when?

Read more at Deadline