Link Tank: Apartment 7A Trailer Ups the Terror of the Original
Check out the new trailer for the psychological horror film Apartment 7A, coming to Paramount+ on September 27th and debuting at Fantastic Fest on the 20th.
It appears the George R.R. Martin has a bone to pick with House of the Dragon, but we’ll have to wait for the specifics of his complaint.
“In his latest blog post, the Game of Thrones author suggested that he has a few thoughts he’d like to share about the making of House of the Dragon. ‘I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that’s gone wrong with House of the Dragon… but I need to do that too, and I will,’ he writes. ‘Not today, though.’ Ah, so when?
Although the Good Omens season 2 finale was heartbreaking for fans of Aziraphale and Crowley, there is hope that the final season will mend broken connections.
“The news that Prime Video had renewed the show for a third and final season months after that finale aired was received as answered prayers. Now, Aziraphale himself comes bearing even better news as Michael Sheen teases that as we advance into the final chapter, the show may do away with heartbreaks, teasing a conclusion that will leave fans satisfied.”
It’s conceivable that in the near future — not this year, but soon — we may see a YouTube show take home an Emmy.
“YouTube and its variety of up-and-coming stars would like us to believe the platform is on the precipice of mainstream validation—and, subsequently, mainstream ad dollars. A new Wall Street Journal report hints at YouTube’s strategy to crack awards season, suggesting it’s ‘just a matter of time’ before a YouTube series takes home the trophy.”
The creator of the Final Fantasy franchise, Hironobu Sakaguchi, has not finished making his mark, even after 40 years in the video game industry.
“At 61 years old, Sakaguchi has been a key visionary in video games for over four decades as one of the creative minds behind some of the most beloved games of all time, including Final Fantasy VII, Chrono Trigger, Parasite Eve, Legend of Mana, and more. Sakaguchi has seen more in this industry than just about anyone and remains hopeful, productive, and constantly inspired. How, in the midst of industry upheavals and infighting, does he remain so?”