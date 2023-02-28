Link Tank: A One-Year Retrospective on Horizon Forbidden West

“Whether you’re trying to finish out a trilogy or just keep a franchise going, the third film in a series is always tricky. You set the tone with the first movie, raise the stakes in the second, and then you have to find a way to hit another gear while also doing something different to play with your audience’s expectations. Needless to say, some films have pulled this off better than others, but which threequels reign at the top of the list and which ones fall short?”

Read more at The A.V. Club

LEGO fans will rejoice over the reveal of a new, brick-built version of the classic LEGO pirate captain Redbeard, but they will lament the limited availability of the set.

“LEGO knows exactly what sets its devoted fans will go to the ends of the Earth to find, and sometimes makes them do exactly that. If you want to buy a super-sized, 11.8-inch tall version of one of the most iconic minifigures of all time, you’re going to need to head to the actual home of LEGO in Billund, Denmark.”

Read more at Gizmodo

Of course, The Mandalorian season 3 arrives on Disney+ this March, but what else is coming to the streaming service?