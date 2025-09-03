Halloween Horror Nights: What to Expect at Universal After Epic Universe

Being an ’80s kid, I love when HHN features classic horror characters like Universal Monsters, Freddy Krueger, and Leatherface. And the hulking figure of Jason Voorhees is always a blast when he’s jumping out from the shadows in haunts. Jason Universe does not disappoint in this regard, with the house honoring Friday the 13th’s 45th anniversary (and Jason’s return to HHN after 10 years). We walk into settings like Camp Crystal Lake, Jason’s shack in the woods, and Eternal Peace Cemetery, and along the way seem to encounter nearly every iteration of the hockey mask-wearing slasher (yep, even Mrs. Voorhees) as the signature strings of Harry Manfredini’s “ki ki ki, ma ma ma” score sounds. There’s more Jason’s in this house than you can throw a stuffed sleeping bag at, and it’s great.

And yet, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” takes the cake (or more appropriately, Mr. Cupcake). Based on the movie, which was based on the video games, this house is so impressive due to the combination of animatronics designed by Jim Henson Creature Shop—which also created the animatronics for the movie—as well as puppets and costumed scare-actors. Recognizable characters Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, Mr. Cupcake, Foxy, and ghosts ambush us at every turn as we enter Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Place, and follow us into scenes like the security surveillance office, and the construction room. Along with the arms of Freddy’s gang swiping at me from behind walls, I was thoroughly startled by Chica right away, and then the scene of Hank being murdered by Bonnie—which is followed by Foxy’s final attack. They all make this a winner. But really, it’s how good these Chuck E. Cheese from hell characters look that led to this being so cool to experience.

What could be better? Fallout was a big disappointment for me. I am not a franchise expert on this, but I’ve played a few of the games and very much enjoyed the TV series. But this felt like it lacked any real scares. It needs more threat from villains, and I only briefly saw The Ghoul twice (mainly in shadows).

Overall Creepy Champ Best House

It is over-the-top gory, disgusting, an offense to the senses, and even potentially very wet. I think it’s the most intense house they’ve ever done, and suspect it might be too much for some guests. But Terrifier is the best overall house of Halloween Horror Nights 2025.

Set in a parallel universe of sorts of director Damien Leone’s massively successful franchise, this is the murderous funhouse of new horror icon Art the Clown. Throughout the haunt, it seemed as if all of Art’s kills were being recreated—which includes 36 bodies, a record for HHN, according to my guide. Amidst the carnage of Art’s human-headed swan boats, and his unsettling bleachy corpse scene, the action is shocking but perversely fun. And Art is really quite fun to look at, whether he’s wearing his poinsettia glasses or dressed as Santa. The scare actors each nicely mimic the physicality of David Howard Thornton from the movies.

The so-called “Symphony of Gore” (which does include the smell of bleach, and gag-inducing feces scents) culminates in a choice to opt for the “dry” or “wet” finale that simulates being showered in blood. I did this house twice, testing out both endings, and while the “wet” path wasn’t so bad when I went through, apparently some folks have gotten soaked.