Fallout Season 2 First-Look Images Feature Some Major New Vegas Clues

Mr. House is an industrialist living in the Lucky 38, originally designing the casino to protect the city from the impending nuclear war, only to have the region bombed before he could finish the necessary technological upgrades. Mr. House’s presence is felt throughout the entire Mojave Wasteland, both with the Lucky 38 prominently visible in the desert and his machinations from the safety of his penthouse casino. With that in mind, let’s go deeper on the Lucky 38’s role in Fallout: New Vegas and its appearance in the Fallout Prime Video series, at least so far.

What Is the Lucky 38?

The Lucky 38 is a resort and casino designed by Mr. House as the tallest building in Las Vegas, also intended to defend the region from nuclear warheads but lacking the necessary Platinum Chip to adequately upgrade its defense programming. House also secretly included a well-protected chamber inside of the Lucky 38’s control room to provide him with a full life support system, albeit with his physical form constrained and withered away, while he communicates to others through a digital avatar of himself in his prime. After the NCR seized control of the Hoover Dam, the systems within the Lucky 38 were reactivated following a lengthy dormancy, with House’s forces securing control of the Las Vegas Strip and negotiating with the locals outside the casino.

However, the Lucky 38 and Mr. House’s presence in the Mojave Wasteland is most acutely felt with his widespread deployment of Securitrons, deadly robots House unleashed to defend his interests in the region. Housed in a large underground facility underneath the Lucky 38, House has an entire army of Securitrons to carry out his will, with the robots openly employing lethal force. With such a formidable ensemble at his command, Mr. House has reestablished himself as the most powerful single figure in New Vegas from the safety of the Lucky 38.

How New Vegas May Figure into Fallout Season 2

The official images from Fallout season 2 show the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) in his unmutated state as Cooper Howard visiting Las Vegas before the nuclear war. Cooper is seen glancing through a car window at the neon-lit casino signs, with the Lucky 38’s logo prominently reflected in the window. This suggests Cooper may actually visit the Lucky 38 and meet Mr. House himself, at least before the city is completely devastated by the nuclear strike in the region. As the Ghoul, Cooper may potentially revisit the area and the Lucky 38, which may prompt a flashback to his history in Vegas before his transformation.

Interestingly, the main Fallout series is set in 2296, 15 years after the events of Fallout: New Vegas’ 2281 chronological setting. This presents the possibility that the show could provide a canonical answer to how the events of the video game unfolded, given so much of the story’s progression was determined by the player’s individual actions. More than just revealing which faction came out as superior in New Vegas, the show could also include the final fate of Mr. House, especially if the Lucky 38 figures into the second season’s story. And with Hank MacLean looking for a place to take refuge in New Vegas, what better place to set up shop than the Lucky 38 itself?