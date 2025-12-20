Comics and Last-Minute Collectible Gift Ideas from Walmart
Did you know that Walmart’s online store actually carries graded comics? It’s true! And the line-up of box sets and multi-volume collections are just the thing for that last minute gift for that comic-loving family member who’s coming in from out of town next week. Don’t sleep on these great ideas for the fans in your life, including our picks for collectible plush doll mystery packs with bonus DLC. And should you happen to get a Walmart gift card in your own stocking, you know exactly where to go!
Comics & Book Sets
The Amazing Spider-Man #129 (1974)
With a CGC grade of 8.5, this Bronze Age issue features the first appearance of the Punisher, introducing Marvel’s most enduring antihero at the height of 1970s grit. With Spidey caught between justice and vigilantism, this installment remains one of the era’s most influential and consistently in-demand keys.
Uncanny X-Men #534.1 (2011) & 10 More X-Men Comics
This modern-era issue, with its CGC grade of 9.8 serves as an accessible jumping-on point, spotlighting the X-Men’s post-Schism status quo. This collectible comic is packaged together with ten other titles in The X-Men and Uncanny X-Men.
Green Lantern by Geoff Johns Omnibus Vol. 2 (2015)
Collecting the heart of Geoff Johns’ acclaimed run, this omnibus chronicles the expansion of the emotional spectrum and the rise of the Blackest Night saga. A must-have modern hardcover for DC fans, it’s prized for its definitive storytelling and appealing oversized format, great for a shelf display.
Batman: One Bad Day Box Set (2023)
This deluxe collection brings together prestige one-shots exploring Gotham’s most iconic villains through self-contained stories that any Batman fan will love. As a boxed set, it offers both display value and modern collectibility, pairing A-list creators with a concept inspired by The Killing Joke.
Premium Marvel Comics Grab Bag (Collection of 24 Superhero Comics)
What fan of Marvel comics wouldn’t love getting 24 comics all at once under the Christmas tree? This premium grab bag is a great way to impress the collector in your life with a massive stack of reading material that will carry them through the new year.
Plush Collectibles & Dolls
Blox Fruits: Mystery Deluxe Plush (Series 3)
Unbox one of six 8-inch surprise fruit characters, including Eastern Dragon, T-Rex, Kitsune, Creation, Yeti, and Eagle, from the Series 3 collection. Part of the fun in giving a mystery box is guessing which one you’re going to get. It’s fun for the gift giver as well as the recipient!
Blox Fruits: Mystery Minifigure 4-pack (Series 2)
There are ten possible minifigures available in this mystery box of four 1.5-inch toys, including a chance for both physical and permanent DLC. This is a great way to buy multiple figures at the same time, making it impossible to disappoint the collector in your life. Collect them all!
Blox Fruits: Mystery Plush 2-pack (Series 2)
The halfway mark between the two above sets is this pair of 4-inch mystery characters. You have the possibility of unwrapping two of the following Series 2 characters: Bomb, Spike, Chop, Love, Sand, Dark, Revive, Magma, and Mammoth. You know plush toys have to have a friend!
Dress To Impress: Mystery Models Superstar 5-Pack (Series 1)
If the collector in your life prefers dolls to plush toys, try this grab bag of five mystery dolls which includes more than 30 accessories, five collector cards, and a bonus DLC token. Each articulated figure features fully customizable outfits, letting fans mix and match hair, clothing, shoes, and accessories to create endless runway-ready looks. The set also includes a striking 14-inch gold star case that doubles as stylish storage for your collection. It even unlocks exclusive digital rewards to extend the fun beyond the physical figures.
Pet Simulator: Mystery Eggs 6 Pack (Series 2)
If you’ve got young children on your list, why not let them hatch one of six surprise eggs, each revealing a randomized collectible pet figure? The set includes display stands and accessories, making it easy to show off each new companion. Collectors can hunt for Series 2 favorites, including ultra-rare Rainbow and Golden pets with exclusive finishes, and enjoy bonus in-game rewards with two DLC codes.