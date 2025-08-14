Colossal’s Dire Wolf Pack Is Finally One

For most of Game of Thrones’ run on HBO, much like the still unfinished A Song of Ice and Fire book series that the TV show is based on, creators got a lot of mileage out the Stark children and the heartstrings they pulled whenever they interacted with some pet direwolves. Despite only being under the same roof for two episodes (or a handful of chapters in George R.R. Martin’s massive novels), the Stark kids spent years yearning to be reunited, an anguished longing symbolized by the loneliness, abandonment, and even death suffered by their direwolves. When a few grown Stark siblings finally got together in the later seasons, in spite of what revisionist social media complaints might say now, the general reception was euphoric.

Luckily the real-life dire wolves engineered by Colossal Biosciences need not wait so long.

Just three months after Colossal broke the internet and announced that they had brought the dire wolf back from extinction—or at least a version of it, given the debate over whether they qualify as the exact same species of wolf that went extinct around the end of the Pleistocene epoch—the company has now given an update on the progress of their three dire wolves: Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi. While Romulus and Remus were born in 2024, Khaleesi was the younger pup, only howling for the first time near the beginning of this year. Yet today all three have finally interacted.

As carefully (and adorably) captured by Colossal, Khaleesi was introduced for the first time to the older Romulus and then Remus in an undisclosed nature preserve in the northern regions of North America.