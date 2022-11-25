Black Friday Gifts: Best Geek Stocking Stuffers

The holidays are upon us, but there’s no need to panic. Instead of rushing online or, gasp, going to the mall, here’s a variety of evergreen gifts that you can pick up at your own leisure. The following stocking stuffers make for perfect presents for anyone in your life… and yeah, you’ll probably want some of this stuff for yourself as well! (There’s no shame in that). And now, let the shopping commence!

Editor’s note: Den of Geek may receive a portion of the sale proceeds via affiliate programs and partnership content.

Figures, Collectibles, and Accessories

Super7’s ReAction figures have always been amazing, but the company has taken things into another dimension (another dimension…) with this two-pack of toys based on the kaiju characters from the Beastie Boys’ legendary “Intergalactic” music video.

(Super7. $50)