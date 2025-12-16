The Best McFarlane Toys Collectibles to Buy This Holiday Season From Walmart

Avatar

Varang, Mangkwan Leader 7” Action Figure Collector Edition (Avatar: Fire and Ash)

$34.99

Join our mailing list Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

This 7” figure showcases the mysterious new Na’vi villainess Varang, leader of the Mangkwan a.k.a. the “Fire Navi” as many have dubbed them. As a collector edition, the item comes with premium packaging and accessories, making it a standout piece for display. The Na’vi anatomy is particular and unique but McFarlane Toys steps up and takes it even further for Varang with intricate sculpting and paintwork that enrich her Mangkwan warrior attire and commanding presence. Seeing as it comes with multiple points of articulation, an alternate head portrait, four extra hands, and four handheld accessories, the figure allows for a variety of dynamic poses. Whether you’re a fan of Avatar or a collector of top notch action figures, Varang is an impressive addition to any collection.

BUY HERE

Jake Sully, Metkayina Final Battle 7” Action Figure Collector Edition (Avatar: Fire and Ash)

$34.99

Jake Sully, the chosen one, is now on the path to protect his family at all costs in the third installment of the Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, as we see this figure don warrior attire. It is also equipped with Sully’s dagger, axe, and rifle, mixing Na’vi culture and human culture, something that’s become a staple of this character. This 7” figure doesn’t skip out when it comes to detail either, with a special blacklight-activated bioluminescent paint deco to mimic the Na’vi’s own bioluminescent skin patterns. Between the paint deco, accessories, and up to 22 moving parts the posing for this figure can’t possibly get more immersive.

BUY HERE