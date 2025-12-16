The Best McFarlane Toys Collectibles to Buy This Holiday Season From Walmart
Take a look at some of the best McFarlane collectibles for the holidays from X-Men to Fallout to Avatar and beyond.
Comics legend Todd McFarlane is widely known for his work on iconic properties like Spawn, Spider-Man, and his original creations, such as co-creating Venom and co-founding Image Comics.
Since 1994, however, McFarlane has made a new name for himself as the creator of McFarlane Toys, a purveyor of illustrious and diverse line of figures and collectibles. With McFarlane Toys now expanding into and keeping up with fresh new IPs like the second season of the popular TV series Fallout and the latest installment of the Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, allow Den of Geek to guide you through the best McFarlane Toys collectibles to buy this holiday season at Walmart.
Fallout
The Ghoul 7” Deluxe Action Figure (Fallout TV Series)
$34.99
McFarlane Toys brings the wasteland to your shelf with The Ghoul from the Fallout TV series. The 7″ figure showcases intricate details, including the man formerly known as Cooper Howard’s radiation-scarred face, tattered clothing, and signature sidearms. The minutiae of this figure truly captures the rugged and off-putting presence of the newly iconic character. With second-to-none intricate joint articulation, including up to 22 moving parts, you can pose The Ghoul in various action stances, recreating all of your favorite Ghoul scenes from the TV series. The deluxe packaging includes a themed display base coming together at $34.99; you won’t find a deal like that in the wasteland.
Lucy Movie Maniacs 6” Posed Figure (Fallout Season 2)
$29.99
McFarlane Toys introduces the Movie Maniacs figure for Fallout protagonist Lucy MacLean in her season two apparel, emulating the pose of Nuka-Girl, as many long-time Fallout fans may recognize. The naive and sweet, but resourceful, vault dweller we’ve been rooting for from the beginning really shines through with this figure, as even the pose we see is an upbeat, ready-to-take-on-the-world head tilt as she toasts her Nuka-Cola to the unknown. This 6” collectible is a part of McFarlane’s Movie Maniacs line, a special line of figures known for their detailed and expressive portrayals of iconic movie and TV characters. Originally aimed toward horror icons, this line eventually expanded their range of IP’s to the world of Fallout.
Avatar
Varang, Mangkwan Leader 7” Action Figure Collector Edition (Avatar: Fire and Ash)
$34.99
This 7” figure showcases the mysterious new Na’vi villainess Varang, leader of the Mangkwan a.k.a. the “Fire Navi” as many have dubbed them. As a collector edition, the item comes with premium packaging and accessories, making it a standout piece for display. The Na’vi anatomy is particular and unique but McFarlane Toys steps up and takes it even further for Varang with intricate sculpting and paintwork that enrich her Mangkwan warrior attire and commanding presence. Seeing as it comes with multiple points of articulation, an alternate head portrait, four extra hands, and four handheld accessories, the figure allows for a variety of dynamic poses. Whether you’re a fan of Avatar or a collector of top notch action figures, Varang is an impressive addition to any collection.
Jake Sully, Metkayina Final Battle 7” Action Figure Collector Edition (Avatar: Fire and Ash)
$34.99
Jake Sully, the chosen one, is now on the path to protect his family at all costs in the third installment of the Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, as we see this figure don warrior attire. It is also equipped with Sully’s dagger, axe, and rifle, mixing Na’vi culture and human culture, something that’s become a staple of this character. This 7” figure doesn’t skip out when it comes to detail either, with a special blacklight-activated bioluminescent paint deco to mimic the Na’vi’s own bioluminescent skin patterns. Between the paint deco, accessories, and up to 22 moving parts the posing for this figure can’t possibly get more immersive.
Mortal Kombat
Sub-Zero vs. Mileena Action Figure 2-Pack (Mortal Kombat Klassic)
$69.99
The Mortal Kombat Klassic line from McFarlane Toys brings the iconic Sub-Zero and Mileena to life with incredible seven-inch detail and action-focused articulation. Sub-Zero, the lin kuei ninja warrior, comes equipped with his signature ice weapons and a severed frozen skull and spine, showing off his chilling victory to any who dare to witness. Mileena, the monstrous political assassin, is equally impressive, featuring her deadly sais and menacing presence with two switchable heads—one masked and one unmasked. These figures capture the essence of the original Mortal Kombat games, allowing fans to relive their favorite arcade and console moments. Each figure is designed with high attention to detail, making them perfect for both collectors and fans looking to own a piece of Mortal Kombat history.
Liu Kang vs. Reptile Deluxe 2-Pack 7” Figures (Mortal Kombat Klassic)
$69.99
We continue this list with two of our most iconic kombatants, Liu Kang and Reptile. Both figures appear in their Klassic apparel with fighting accessories, swappable heads, and even a mini lore book within the package that helps you get familiar or reacquainted with these versions of the characters. Some may remember the legendary fight scene between these martial arts masters in the 1995 cult classic film Mortal Kombat, and with this deluxe two-pack, you can relive the magic all over again. These ultra-articulated and highly detailed 7” figures make for great hands-on items to recreate your favorite fatalities or admire their beautifully detailed frames on display as collectibles.
Raiden 7” Action Figure (Mortal Kombat Klassic)
$29.99
Behold Raiden, protector of Earthrealm, in all his Klassic glory. This Mortal Kombat Klassic figure perfectly embodies Raiden, the eternal God of Thunder, as he appeared in the original Mortal Kombat games. The figure includes Raiden’s sleek white classic fighting apparel, multiple points of articulation, and swappable hands, allowing you to recreate a plethora of his electrifying moves and poses. The packaging itself speaks to everyone’s inner nostalgia with its classic arcade cabinet designs, where this journey all started.
X-Men
Colossus 1:10th Scale Collectible Figure w/Scene (X-Men #1)
$29.99
From the horizontal skin ridges to the jet-black widow’s peak, this beautifully detailed figure brings the metallic mutant Colossus to life in impressive fashion down to the diorama base that recreates the epic comic book cover this piece takes inspiration from. The 1:10th scale figure celebrates the iconic X-Men #1 comic book cover, in which the team finds themselves facing off against Magneto while he’s in control of Asteroid M, nuclear weapons, and a lot of other mustache-twirling villainy to go up against. To this day, X-Men #1 holds the Guinness World Record for the best-selling single-edition comic book of all time, with sales of over 8.1 million copies.
Beast 1:10th Scale Collectible Figure w/Scene
$29.99
Based on the legendary Jim Lee cover art for X-Men #1, McFarlane Toys commemorates the legendary comic book with this 1:10th collectible figure, showcasing Hank McCoy, a.k.a. Beast, and a rocky diorama. This piece brings the intelligent and agile mutant to life with his iconic blue fur, claws, and fangs protruding as he prepares to go into battle against Magneto and his Brotherhood. The figure truly looks like a piece of the comic cover in 3D, which is enhanced by the sculpting and paintwork that mimic the colors and shading of the original cover. It all really enhances his fur, signature hairstyle, and primal physique.
Iceman 1:6th scale Collectible With Scene Red Platinum Edition (Marvel Tales #229)
$59.99
McFarlane Toys commemorates Marvel Tales #229 with the Iceman 1:6th scale collectible figure, a Red Platinum Edition that captures the essence of the iconic X-Men character. This figure showcases Iceman in his sleek, solid ice form with his hands out, beginning to unleash freezing blasts. From the intricate sculpting to the translucent finish and collectible character art card, this is a must-have that blends nostalgia with McFarlane’s spectacular quality. The included diorama base aids in recreating the cover of Marvel Tales #229, in which Iceman goes on a crazed frenzy after breaking from a foe’s mind control, leading to fellow heroes Spider-Man and Angel attempting to break their friend’s mind of the rampage it’s consumed with. With premium packaging and accessories, this collectible figure should appeal to X-Men enthusiasts and collectors alike.