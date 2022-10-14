The Best Haunted Houses to Check Out at Halloween Horror Nights

This year, the houses include haunts based on established franchises, such as “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide”; “The Horrors of Blumhouse,” based on the films The Black Phone and Freaky; a return of the John Carpenter Halloween house; and “After Hours Nightmare” featuring characters, themes, and music from the artist The Weeknd. Additionally, there are original concept houses from the mad scientist creatives at Universal Orlando, including “Spirits of the Coven,” “Bugs: Eaten Alive,” “Hellblock Horror,” “Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake,” “Descendants of Destruction,” and “Fiesta de Chupacabras.”

As you can imagine, that’s a lot of scary ground to cover, and it can be a challenge, but not impossible, to make your way through all of the haunted houses in one visit.

One tip to maximize your horror night is to purchase, in addition to the $80 single night ticket, the $110 Express Pass, and the $35 Scream Early ticket. With the Scream Early option, you can enter the Universal park at 3 p.m., kick around and ride some attractions. At 5 p.m. you’ll be held in a “Stay & Scream” pen until the event opens to the standard ticket holders at 6:30 p.m. The benefit here is you’ll already be in the park when HHN kicks off.

I suggest selecting the pen near the “Revenge of the Mummy” ride and Finnegan’s Bar & Grill. In fact, I would recommend going to Finn’s straight at three or so, getting a table for a bite to eat and some adult bevvies as you wait for HHN to open. From there, I was able to walk through “Halloween,” “Coven,” and “Chupacabras” in swift order. I figured “Halloween” would accumulate a line fast, and aimed for that first. (Note: I have noticed that if you visit the houses right when the event opens, they are not always fully staffed with scare-actors, so take that into consideration if you are dedicated to witnessing every jump — which in and of itself is nearly impossible.)

Through great tenacity and dedication, and perhaps aided by torrential downpour that slowed down some other ticket holders (and sadly washed out the Scare Zones for most of the night) I was able to visit all 10 haunted houses in one night. But if you manage to visit five or six houses in a single evening, you’re doing pretty good. With that said, here are my five picks for the best of Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 31.

Most Frightful Haunted House – Halloween

Michael Myers has been a frequent visitor of both the Orlando and Hollywood events since 2009, and he returns once more in a repeat performance based on the 1978 John Carpenter Halloween film. Michael appears everywhere as attendees walk through key scenes from the movie, and while there are plenty of jumps to be had, what makes this the scariest is the anxiety of constantly being stalked by The Shape. The funhouse maze finale especially ups the creep factor, reminding visitors why Michael remains such a terrifying monster.