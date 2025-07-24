Kaiju Collecting: A Guide To The Best Godzilla SDCC Exclusives

This article is part of Collector’s Digest, an editorial series powered by:

Godzilla’s pop culture legacy continues to evolve; yet the King of the Monsters has transcended his cinematic roots. Now, kaiju collectors and Godzilla geniuses have more ways than ever to celebrate Toho’s Mightiest Monster! It will take far more than an unstoppable titan of terror to keep fans from collecting these San Diego Comic-Con exclusives!

SDCC S7 Kaiju Response Team Shirt

Super7 offers a mix of Kaiju Response Team stickers and pins, but their crewneck T-shirt is a cute way to warn others about simple kaiju safety etiquette. The shirt’s charming designs are a playful reminder that Godzilla merchandise can be adorable and disarming, rather than dangerous and menacing.

Toho Super Cycles Godzilla ‘89

Super7’s Super Cycles are a glorious burst of nostalgic bliss that reinvent classic creatures in the silliest context imaginable, and in this case put the colossal kaiju on a blue trike. The tricycle even has a working bell so that the Kaiju Response Team will know whenever he’s ready to burn some rubber.