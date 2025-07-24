Kaiju Collecting: A Guide To The Best Godzilla SDCC Exclusives
There’s never been a better time to celebrate and collect Godzilla, the Ultimate Kaiju.
Godzilla’s pop culture legacy continues to evolve; yet the King of the Monsters has transcended his cinematic roots. Now, kaiju collectors and Godzilla geniuses have more ways than ever to celebrate Toho’s Mightiest Monster! It will take far more than an unstoppable titan of terror to keep fans from collecting these San Diego Comic-Con exclusives!
SDCC S7 Kaiju Response Team Shirt
Super7 offers a mix of Kaiju Response Team stickers and pins, but their crewneck T-shirt is a cute way to warn others about simple kaiju safety etiquette. The shirt’s charming designs are a playful reminder that Godzilla merchandise can be adorable and disarming, rather than dangerous and menacing.
Toho Super Cycles Godzilla ‘89
Super7’s Super Cycles are a glorious burst of nostalgic bliss that reinvent classic creatures in the silliest context imaginable, and in this case put the colossal kaiju on a blue trike. The tricycle even has a working bell so that the Kaiju Response Team will know whenever he’s ready to burn some rubber.
Toho Godzilla Minus One “Train Biter” ReAction Figure
A glow-in-the-dark Godzilla figure is a brilliant concept that beautifully takes the kaiju’s radioactive nature and turns it into a creative selling point. The “Train Biter” ReAction figure has five points of articulation, and its eerie green glow elevates it from a good figure into a proper conversation piece. It’s the rare Godzilla item that becomes more menacing once the lights go out.
FUN! FUN! Mechagodzilla (Vintage Toy Gold)
Ever since his debut in 1974’s Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, Mechagodzilla has been a fan-favorite character and a dark double to the King of the Monsters. Super7 transforms the robotic harbinger of doom into a cute five-inch soft vinyl figure. Super7’s FUN! FUN! Mechagodzilla is based on the Heisei-era classic, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993), and features an exclusive gold repaint of their previous silver metallic release.
Godzilla #1 SDCC Exclusive Cover
IDW Publishing’s Kai-Sei-era connected comics universe is an exciting Godzilla expansion that properly takes advantage of its unique medium. Tim Seeley and Nikola Čižmešija’s Godzilla is the first ongoing Godzilla comic in over a decade, and SDCC’s exclusive Godzilla #1 cover variant by Peter Santa-Maria captures the King of the Monsters in a creative, stylized fashion that speaks to the kaiju’s versatility.
Shin Godzilla’s 4K Release
The first Godzilla film of the Reiwa era, 2016’s Shin Godzilla delivers the perfect blend of massive monster mayhem and scathing political satire. Directed by Neon Genesis Evangelion creatives Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi, Shin Godzilla will be returning to North American theaters on August 14 in fantastic 4K, followed by a home video release. There’s no better way to celebrate than with Den of Geek’s exclusive autographed poster by Higuchi.