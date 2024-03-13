Bad Bad Hats on 10 Years of It Hurts & Finding a “Dancier” Sound for Their New Album

KA: One thing that was cool about [the re-release] was that It Hurts had never been released in a physical form. People would ask us at almost every show we played if we had it for sale, and sometimes would be very upset that we didn’t. But it all worked out in the grand scheme of things because then we could sort of have a really special moment for the [10th anniversary]. So we had a lot of fun making the back cover because there had never been a back cover before, and trying to tap into what we were into at the time. I was really into collaging back in the day and would collage together show posters and stuff, so I did some of that for the back cover.

Being able to celebrate and reflect on all the years is heartwarming and magical because it has been such a fun journey so far. We feel like we have much, much more to go. Thinking of the really early days, Chris and I made that EP in our apartment and my English professor’s apartment in the summertime. We had just graduated college and just started dating. So, just like all the warm, wonderful feelings of that time in our lives, I felt like I was right back there. I guess that’s kind of like what music does, right?

There is a new album coming. This is going to be your second record with Don Giovanni Records. How have they been to work with as a label?

CH: They’ve been great. The main guy we work with is named Joe [Steinhardt], and he has the same outlook on the music industry as us, which, in a really nice way, is just do what makes you happy and do it creatively. He’s less concerned about playing all the little games that people seem to play to try to get noticed or something, and he’s really just up for putting out whatever we send him. I feel like they’ve got a very artist-supported, supportive way that their label is set up, and I love the variety of bands that they have, too. The history of albums that they’ve put out is amazing.

Your last album, Walkman, is a very pop-minded, hook-focused record. Is that a similar vibe to what we can expect from the upcoming record?

KA: With [second album] Lightning Round, we kind of went all in on production, having fun in the studio and using tape machines and every instrument, which was amazing. And that’s how I like to work in the studio. I don’t like to inhibit myself. But it did make it somewhat difficult to perform the songs to their truest extent. So, when I was thinking about [third album] Walkman, I was trying to write songs that felt like they would be fun to play live with even just three people. I do feel like with the fourth album, we maybe did a bit more of playing all instruments and doing a bit more sample-y, interesting sounds and sort of more collage arrangements instead of maybe more live-focused arrangements, which is kind of fun. So it’s maybe even a little dancier.