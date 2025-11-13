Rob Liefeld Revives Youngblood in the Twilight of His Career 

The career of Rob Liefeld is not unlike a superhero story. From scrappy origins to assembling powerful teams to striking off on his own, the comic book creator’s life is mirrored by the genre of his work. Now, in true superhero form, the artist is back to revive one of his early ventures, Youngblood, during the final stage of his career.

Liefeld’s origin story began, as many do, in his teenage years. The artist grew up as a comic book enthusiast and he committed to the craft as a late teenager by taking life drawing classes, attending comic book conventions and sending samples to editors across the country.

Early on, editors were apprehensive of Liefeld, due to his distinct art style. Although his drawings were not lacking in story or concept, they displayed anatomical proportions that were less than favorable to the eye, let alone inconvenient for the characters boasting them.

Nevertheless, Liefeld was tapped by Megaton Comics (who published the first Youngblood character design) in the mid-’80s, and DC and Marvel comics soon after.