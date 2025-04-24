Join Our EPIC Superman Comics and Collectibles Auction TONIGHT!
The sun is shining, temperatures are rising, and that can only mean one thing: the Summer of Superman is here! And it’s not just a publishing initiative. It’s a celebration of all things Superman, and tonight, Den of Geek and eBay Live have got something special for you.
Starting at 7:00 pm Eastern, we’re hosting an auction with portions of the proceeds for each item benefitting the Binc Foundation and First Responders Children’s Foundation, with a ton of cool Superman stuff and a couple of great guest hosts. You can click here to save us as a seller to receive a push notification reminder!
We’ll be joined by Big Apple Comic Con’s Mike Carbonaro and Spineworks Comics’ Michael Raphael to auction off a whole mess of cool Superman comics and memorabilia. Carbo, as he’s more commonly known, set up his first comic con at the age of 13 and has been a geek world staple since then. He’s been hosting the Big Apple Con in some way, shape or form since its launch in the early ‘90s, all the while amassing a geek memorabilia collection that could fill a couple of museums. Raphael left the corporate world during COVID and gave into his geeky passion, starting Spineworks, a company designed to helping collectors protect their cherished collections, connecting them with grading services and providing preservation and restoration services to comic and card owners.
The auction has a ton of cool stuff: a batch of ‘60s Superman books, including an old appearance of the adult Legionnaires (Adventure Comics #354) and a lot of Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen books that has a pair of early Kirby works (Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #137-138). It’s got a toothbrush set from the 80s; a Superman Viewmaster reel from 1989; a box of Superman shampoo from when the first movie came out; a costume set from the 80s; a lunchbox from 1966; and, if you didn’t get your hands on them in shops, copies of Absolute Superman #1 and DC’s All-In Special.
The auction will benefit the Book Industry Charitable (Binc) Foundation, a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to booksellers in need. They provided absolutely superheroic support to comic shops during COVID, and their work continues as times get more turbulent and the need becomes as pressing as the dawn of the lockdowns. From wildfires and hurricanes to life-altering medical diagnoses, to ensuring a place to live, the Binc provides emergency financial assistance grants and mental health services for these essential community members.
We’ll have lots more with BINC and eBay Live as the Summer of Superman continues, so pop by the auction here tonight, and stay tuned for lots more fun stuff.