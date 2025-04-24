Join Our EPIC Superman Comics and Collectibles Auction TONIGHT!

The sun is shining, temperatures are rising, and that can only mean one thing: the Summer of Superman is here! And it’s not just a publishing initiative. It’s a celebration of all things Superman, and tonight, Den of Geek and eBay Live have got something special for you.

Starting at 7:00 pm Eastern, we’re hosting an auction with portions of the proceeds for each item benefitting the Binc Foundation and First Responders Children’s Foundation, with a ton of cool Superman stuff and a couple of great guest hosts. You can click here to save us as a seller to receive a push notification reminder!

We’ll be joined by Big Apple Comic Con’s Mike Carbonaro and Spineworks Comics’ Michael Raphael to auction off a whole mess of cool Superman comics and memorabilia. Carbo, as he’s more commonly known, set up his first comic con at the age of 13 and has been a geek world staple since then. He’s been hosting the Big Apple Con in some way, shape or form since its launch in the early ‘90s, all the while amassing a geek memorabilia collection that could fill a couple of museums. Raphael left the corporate world during COVID and gave into his geeky passion, starting Spineworks, a company designed to helping collectors protect their cherished collections, connecting them with grading services and providing preservation and restoration services to comic and card owners.

The auction has a ton of cool stuff: a batch of ‘60s Superman books, including an old appearance of the adult Legionnaires (Adventure Comics #354) and a lot of Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen books that has a pair of early Kirby works (Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen #137-138). It’s got a toothbrush set from the 80s; a Superman Viewmaster reel from 1989; a box of Superman shampoo from when the first movie came out; a costume set from the 80s; a lunchbox from 1966; and, if you didn’t get your hands on them in shops, copies of Absolute Superman #1 and DC’s All-In Special.