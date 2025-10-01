DC Just Revamped Its Flagship Team for the Absolute Universe

Midway through Absolute Evil #1, writer Al Ewing and artists Giuseppe Camuncoli and Stefano Nesi, working with colorist Romulo Fajardo Jr. and letterer Tom Napolitano, answer the question: the mainline Green Arrow did not get his head caved in by Hawkman, while the Absolute Green Arrow did get his head caved in by Hawkman.

Yes, Absolute Green Arrow dies immediately after his introduction.

But the bigger issue is the identity of the group that did the killing, a group of villains who call themselves the Justice League. How could a quintet of bad guys—Hector Hammond, Veronica Cale, Elenore Thawne, Ra’s al Ghul, and the Joker—call themselves the Justice League?

The answer comes from a speech given by the Joker, who has thus far only been seen in fleeting glances in the pages of Absolute Batman. The Joker, reimagined here as a normal looking businessman who, emphatically, never tells jokes, explains how his researchers found a mysterious particle at the center of the universe, a particle that is a foundational part of all life in their universe. To the Joker, the particle proves that the order of their universe, in which powerful capitalists like himself and the other members of the League, is natural. Or, to put it in other words, is just.

Thus, the Joker explains, people like Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and the quickly-departed Green Arrow, are unjust for trying to that order.

While that sounds like the type of twisted logic one would find in a mainline Joker story, the Absolute version of the Clown Prince is correct. As we saw in last year’s Absolute Power crossover, the death of Darkseid resulted in the birth of a new universe, the Absolute Universe, formed by the essence of that dark god. Darkseid’s evil is the reason that so many heroes suffer in this world, and it’s the reason that the villains thrive again and again.