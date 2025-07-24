Comic Book Spotlight – Building a Comic Community

When Knight isn’t writing insightful pop culture commentaries for a variety of online journalism outfits, she also pens some delightful comics, including several Godzilla books (Godzilla Rivals: vs. Battra being one of the earliest).

However, rather than just running a traditional comic joint, with pull lists and preorders and weekly re-ups from DC and Marvel Comics, Cabrillo Beach Curiosities did something to fit the vibe of the market as a whole, stocking shelves with some new books, a bunch of old ones, and crafts and collectibles from greater nerddom.

“One of our very first customers was a woman in her late seventies or eighties who bought a Wonder Woman statue because she loved Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman so much,” remembers Knight. “I think that opened our minds to the fact that this isn’t just going to be a space for kids who come to the craft market with their parents—this is going to be for all ages.”

Still, Knight’s passion really shines through when she talks about the shop’s youngest community members. “We’re really lucky because there are a lot of people whose parents have stores in the craft market, so we have a very passionate group of young people—anywhere from three to seven or eight kids ranging in age from quite young readers to teenagers—hanging out and just talking about comics all weekend,” she says.

“We have 19-year-olds, and they come hang out with the five-year-olds, and they’re all reading different stuff or talking about different stuff or sharing their experiences. It’s nice to then see the parents come in and open their minds to the idea of comic books and this being a space where kids can come and play.”

The port’s craft market had already built a vibrant arts culture in San Pedro, but comics were a missing piece of the puzzle. With Cabrillo Beach Curiosities, Rosie Knight and Nick Marino stepped in to fill that gap, providing an essential “third space” for parents and kids alike—somewhere that folks could go to socialize without spending a ton of money. In doing so, the couple injected a buzz of excitement about a medium that the market was missing, helping to ultimately sweeten the vibe for the whole operation.