Science fiction takes the ideas that concern us today and expands them outward. While the horizons of physics still ever-changing, much of today’s science fiction spins out cultural questions instead. Who are we online? What does near future artificial intelligence look like? Plus, some hard science from an astrophysicist. See Den of Geek’s picks for the best new science fiction books in August 2022.

Meet Us by the Roaring Sea by Akil Kumarasamy

Type: Novel

Publisher: Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Release date: August 22

Den of Geek says: This one is a bit of a deep cut, but with many genre publishers focusing on fantasy, it can be best to look at the margins for science fiction. Still, it’s not unheard of: Publishers Weekly has praised this literary-flavored near future tale as “gorgeous prose … quiet meditations on memory will enthrall readers.”

Publisher’s summary: In the near future, a young woman finds her mother’s body starfished on the kitchen floor in Queens and sets on a journey through language, archives, artificial intelligence, and TV for a way back into herself. She begins to translate an old manuscript about a group of female medical students―living through a drought and at the edge of the war―as they create a new way of existence to help the people around them. In the process, the translator’s life and the manuscript begin to become entangled.