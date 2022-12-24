Why Hawkeye Deserves to Be Annual Holiday Viewing

When Hawkeye debuted in the fall of 2021, all the colorful lights and Christmas trees crowding the sets were regarded as nothing more than that: decorations. The Jeremy Renner- and Hailee Steinfeld-starrer was a Marvel show that just so happened to be set during the holidays. But, in truth, Hawkeye is a Christmas story that just so happens to be a Marvel show – and it should absolutely be added into your annual Yuletide rotation.

Let’s start with the most obvious arrow in the quiver: Christmas is its own character in Hawkeye, arguably the fourth lead after Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, and Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox). Almost every scene carries some reminder of the season, be it a lone string of lights in Maya’s apartment or B-roll of a snowy December in New York City. Even the abandoned K·B Toys holds special significance for anyone who grew up in the 1980s, waiting for the store’s vaunted Christmas catalog to arrive.

Unlike, say, Iron Man 3, though, Hawkeye doesn’t work if Christmas is removed – and quite literally so in some instances. Clint would be dead after falling out of that window if the famous Rockefeller tree wasn’t there to save him, for one thing. But, more importantly, Christmas is the driving force of the series, the inciting incident and the final goal. The holiday is what brings both Clint and Kate to New York. The main story starts and ends at an elaborate holiday party. The ticking clock behind everything is Clint’s need to get home in time for Christmas morning.

Beyond that, Hawkeye hits the bullseyes (probably by splitting an arrow with another arrow) of a trio of classic Christmas themes: family, friendship, and redemption. Look no further than Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life or any and all adaptations of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol for prerequisite.