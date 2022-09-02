Why Daemon Targaryen Isn’t the Only Dragon Egg Thief in Westeros

Fifty years before the events of House of the Dragon, a cunning thief snuck into the hatcheries below Dragonstone and took three dragon eggs destined to one day return to House Targaryen… over two hundred years later at Daenerys Targaryen’s wedding to Khal Drogo.

Of the many noble houses given attention in A Song of Ice and Fire, House Farman is decidedly not one. As depicted in George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood and The World of Ice and Fire, the Farmans were sworn bannermen of House Lannister, and ruled over Fair Isle, a tiny island in westernmost Westeros. But this unimposing family became embroiled in scandal in the aftermath of Aegon the Conqueror’s death, when Aegon’s granddaughter Rhaena Targaryen took refuge on Fair Isle after she was widowed and her children’s claim to the throne was usurped by her uncle, Maegor the Cruel.

Women have often been pawns in the game of thrones, married off to lords and heirs, but things are always more passionate when dragons are involved. On Fair Isle, Rhaena found good friends and an unlikely new lover, Elissa Farman, daughter of Lord Marq Farman.

Elissa was, by all accounts, a high-spirited girl who loved horses, hawks, and the sea. She sailed to Bear Island and to the Reach in the south by herself as a teenager. She was also betrothed twice but scared off all her suitors. Yet Rhaena Targaryen was her equal in spirit, and when the exiled queen and her dragon Dreamfyre departed Fair Isle to establish her own court on Dragonstone, Elissa left with her.

Inevitably, the dreary walls of Dragonstone became too confining and Elissa longed to sail again. Rhaena couldn’t bear losing another loyal companion and denied her request for a ship. But some years later, their love cooled and Elissa was eventually granted permission to leave. As Elissa had no money of her own to fund her new adventure, before setting sail from the Targaryen fortress, she took the most valuable things she could think of: three eggs from Dragonstone’s hatcheries.

From Dragonstone, she sailed to the Driftmark, onto Pentos, and finally Braavos, where she sold her prized dragon eggs to the Sealord. She finally got her gold and built her ship, Sun Chaser, before departing further west than anyone dared dream of, as she believed there were lands beyond the known bounds of Westeros – a belief eventually shared by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) at the end of Game of Thrones.