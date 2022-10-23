When will Rick and Morty Season 6 Return?

Finally, in the last episode in part one of season 6 “Juricksic Mort,” the rift created by the destruction of the citadel in the season 5 finale is closed by enlightened dinosaurs as a petty favor to Rick. The dinosaurs had returned to Earth to share their knowledge and create a free and prosperous world for all, not knowing that every world the dinosaurs have ever visited was destroyed by an angry, sentient asteroid whose only mission is to destroy them.

Even though this may not have been the most earth-shattering or climactic episode to take a break on, we do get to see the cosmic rift destroyed and Rick’s portal gun restored. In true Rick and Morty fashion, Rick calls out the dinosaurs for closing the rift for him as fixing that could have been a multi-episode arc (even though the series has never really done true multi-episode arcs). While that may have been seen as the lazy way out in another series, we wouldn’t expect anything less from Rick and Morty.

But just because the portal gun is fixed, doesn’t necessarily mean that Rick and Morty’s adventures will continue as usual. It will now be easier for Rick to find Rick Prime and get his revenge once and for all. As the trailer for season 6’s return shows, Rick is ready to recruit Morty for this task. You can check out the trailer below for other hints on what to expect from Rick and Morty’s return.

Thankfully, this midseason break is on the shorter side with only six weeks in between episodes 6 and 7. Here’s when you can catch Rick and Morty’s return.