What’s Stopping The X-Files Season 12 From Happening?

Of course, Anderson’s impending exit sent alarms blaring across the fandom, who wondered whether this news meant the end of The X-Files for good. At the time, Carter sounded hopeful…if non-committal about the future of the series.

“I think that certainly The X-Files has more life in it, there are more stories to tell, with Gillian or without,” Carter told Digital Spy after Anderson’s announcement. “I’m sorry to see her go, I’ve never actually considered doing this show without her, so is this the end? It’s the end of something, I don’t know if it’s the beginning of something new. But certainly we will have to all put our heads together and figure out where to go from here.”

Then Fox aired the controversial season 11 finale, which on top of being a clumsy and convoluted hour of television, felt like a betrayal of Anderson’s character as well as The X-Files giving into its worst habits. Not only does “My Struggle IV” confirm that the Cigarette Smoking Man was the true father of Scully’s son William (after medically impregnating her while she was drugged and unconscious in the season 7 episode “En Ami,” which itself is a problematic turn of events) but also ended with the reveal that she was once again pregnant, this time with Mulder’s baby. It was a “twist” that was almost universally criticized by fans and critics. After benching her for much of the finale, while Mulder, CSM, William, and Skinner featured prominently, The X-Files‘ writers had seemingly decided that Scully’s story should end with her becoming a “baby vessel again,” as io9 put it at the time.

The show had ended on an incredibly frustrating note, including for Anderson, who responded to the negative reaction to the finale on Twitter, simply writing, “Oh boy oh boy do I ever hear you.”

Oh boy oh boy do I ever hear you. pic.twitter.com/8aiFXfrX1V — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) March 23, 2018

While it’s true that the structure and questionable storylines of the four “My Struggle” mytharc episodes were partly to blame for the direction of the revival seasons, Scully’s ultimate fate seemed to point to a more fundamental problem behind-the-scenes for the series: the serious lack of women in creative roles both in the X-Files writers room and behind the camera. In fact, Anderson had even commented on this ahead of the season 11 premiere, replying to a Washington Post article about the completely male writers room for the new season: “And 2 out of 207 episodes directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different.”

And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. #TheFutureisFemale https://t.co/38SVdTfCR1 — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) June 29, 2017

Anderson echoed this sentiment when in April of this year she was asked by Variety what it would take for her to finally return for more X-Files. The actor suggested it was a long shot, but if it were to happen, it’d have to be with a new generation of writers at the helm.