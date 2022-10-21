What The Midnight Club Gets Right About Hospice Care

When this happens, It’s easy to fall on platitudes to say like the “fight” is over – as if those who were sick didn’t do enough or weren’t strong enough to survive it. Off the bat, The Midnight Club kicks this phrasing right in its teeth. When we meet Brightcliffe Home hospice owner Dr. Georgina Stanton (Heather Langenkamp), she tells the viewer how insulting this language is. No one conquers death.

A similar speech was told to me when I met my father’s hospice nurse. She said, “It’s funny, we put so much energy into celebrating life, but we don’t give death the same attention.” Much of The Midnight Club’s horror comes from the interiority of its characters. No, there’s no Bent-Neck Lady chasing our cast or specters looming in background shots. Instead, we experience it through what these teens endure and the stories they tell. To feel that fear for them and with them, we need to see the most vibrant versions of them. (Hey, which of us hasn’t pretended to be the star of a noir murder mystery?)

Adapting Christopher Pike’s work is no easy task, but Fong and Flanagan use the book’s premise – dying teens telling each other’s scary stories to feel better – to unlock deeper dimensions into who these people are. That’s the celebration that rang true. How can a viewer say goodbye to someone if they don’t know who they are? How can anyone? In death, we need to honor life. Within all these stories these teens tell, they hide nuggets of their deepest regrets – like Anya’s (Ruth Codd) betrayal of her best friend – desires and treasured thoughts.

In general, hospice stresses making your loved one comfortable and talking to them. For me, it was a lot of hand-holding and listening to Frank Sinatra – whether or not he could hear it or necessarily knew I was there. Sometimes, I felt so dumb.

That theme of comfortable care ripples throughout The Midnight Club – even though the teens are dying, hospice nurses like Mark (Zach Gilford) talk to them about the movies they’ve yet to see. Why? Because they’re still here and even if they have no idea about what you’re talking about – like Spence (Chris Sumpter) with Mark’s Interview with the Vampire fandom– it’s enough if they can hear some joy and feel a part of that piece of life too.

Sadly, there’s this idea that once hospice comes, everything is over. But that’s not the reality. Generally, hospice provides care for up to six months at a time – and longer if someone outlives their prospective death date. Brightcliffe follows this policy, which is why a character like Anya has been there for about a year. When Ilonka arrives, they tell her that if she lives past six months, she can reapply for hospice and stay at Brightcliffe for as long as she needs.