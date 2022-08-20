What Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Means for Gohan’s Future

Gohan Contributes His Intellect To Capsule Corp.

One of the biggest internal struggles that Gohan faces is that he’s a natural warrior, but he still has a passion for knowledge and committing himself to his studies. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero begins with Gohan fully immersed in research before his skills are needed in battle. It feels like Gohan is ready to transition over from books to battles, but it doesn’t need to be so black-and-white.

Capsule Corp. receives a lot of attention in Super Hero and the movie concludes with Red Ribbon’s Dr. Hedo and Gamma 1 defecting over to their side. It wouldn’t be ridiculous for Gohan to also lend his intellect to Capsule Corp.’s lastest pursuits. Gohan has proven himself to have an affinity with Androids and so he could help further humanize Gamma 1, much like he did in Dragon Ball Z with Android 16. Gohan could help push through a rebuilt Android 16, or even Android 21 (who makes the briefest of cameos in the movie), since they still have their DNA.

Gohan’s Family Becomes The New Targets Of The Red Ribbon Army

It’s extremely cathartic for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to feature a brief recap of Goku’s history with the Red Ribbon Army, only for Gohan to take over his father’s cause. Red Ribbon soldiers become quite familiar with not just Gohan, but Pan also takes out swathes of individuals. Dragon Ball has repeatedly shown that Red Ribbon aren’t prone to just giving up. A renewed rivalry with Gohan’s family could be a compelling development for the series’ future.

He Has A Deadly New Transformation To Understand

There’s a lot to appreciate in Dragon Ball, but at times it’s a series that’s distilled down to the latest hyperbolized transformation that the characters trigger. Gohan’s last substantial upgrade was his ascension to Ultimate Gohan all the way back in the endgame of Dragon Ball Z. Dragon Ball Super is full of new Saiyan milestones for Goku, Vegeta, and even Future Trunks, but Gohan remains in a frustrating state of stasis.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero finally gives fans what they’ve been asking for when Gohan taps into a new form, Gohan Beast. This transformation gives him red eyes and white hair that’s almost comical in height. Gohan is able to transcend to this powerful milestone when he watches Gamma 2 get tragically sacrificed and fears that Piccolo has suffered the same fate. Gohan Beast is still largely a mystery, but it appears to offer comparable strength to Ultra Instinct or Super Saiyan Blue. Hopefully this is just the start of more new upgrades for Gohan.

A Rematch With Cell Max Is Inevitable

Dragon Ball has a history for bringing back old villains, especially in its movies, and Frieza has been given so many extra chances that he’s even become a temporary ally of sorts. Cell is a villain who hasn’t been given nearly the same respect, so it’s quite exciting when Super Hero uses a new version of the character for its final conflict. Red Ribbon uses Cell’s DNA to engineer a stronger version of the villain known as Cell Max. Gohan destroys Cell Max with a Special Beam Cannon, but Red Ribbon mentions that this isn’t a perfected version of the experiment. This sets up a likely rematch between Gohan Beast and the finished Cell Max. Maybe the heroes will even find a way to bring the villain over to their side.