TV Shows With Fantastic First Seasons (That Shouldn’t Have Continued)

But Bloodline’s web of gloomy, traumatic family secrets and intricate lies was meant to last a single season for a reason. Once you get to that heart-shattering, phenomenally delivered twist that gave the entire core of the show, there’s almost nothing left to explore. The extremely underwhelming follow-up with season 2 confirmed that, and the third and final one spiraled straight into a full-blown disaster. Nobody can rob us of those sublime first 13 episodes, but many of us wish to be able to erase what came after.

13 Reasons Why

Available on: Netflix (U.S. and U.K.)

It’s still dumbfounding to think that 13 Reasons Why went on for four (!) seasons. We all know the why at this point, but that doesn’t make it hurt any less. Season 1’s premise was a clever and impressive concept with an execution that dared to painstakingly portray the delicate topics of teen suicide, peer pressure, sexual assault, and bullying. It was an ugly and triggering mental health trip in High Schooler Country, which was precisely the point. The show held a defiant willingness to explore uncomfortable areas where few (or none) had been before. But perhaps the attention that boldness has drawn is what killed the series afterward altogether.

Every subsequent season jeopardized that vital messaging — the one delivered originally without censoring out the sensitive bits — and gradually stripped away every crucial quality that made it outstanding. It was as if the writers kept apologizing for telling (and showing) their truth to ease the outrageous, concerning media and viewer response they were bombarded with. But even from a narrative standpoint, the show completely lost its aim and confident voice, having nothing intriguing or thought-provoking to say besides piling bad clichés on top of bad clichés. The result is a troubled legacy stained with scandals, poor reviews, and disappointed viewers.

Big Little Lies

Available on: Max (U.S.) and Now (U.K.)

David E. Kelley’s HBO show is the odd one out on this list. It’d be unreasonable to call Big Little Lies’ season 2 awful by any means. Unnecessary and redundant, on the other hand? Oh, yes. It’s the miniseries that refused to stay a miniseries just because it could. Most of the original actors from the first season returned to Monterey to extend upon the initial murder case and its repercussions but had a lot less interesting things to say and do. That goes for the writers, too. All the essential themes (trauma, guilt, abuse, etc.) the series had poignantly examined previously are watered down a notch, depriving their initial potency and the element of surprise. Overall, the follow-up just wasn’t needed and weakened the impact of the show.