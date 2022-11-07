The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22 Review: Faith

Family is a great leverage, particularly in this world. Herschel is Maggie’s main concern throughout this process. When she can’t find Coco, Rosita (Christian Serratos) starts torturing the wounded prison warden for information. Maggie, thinking incorrectly that she’s imagining Herschel’s voice, breaks down crying on Carol’s shoulder, in a very good scene for both Lauren Cohan and Melissa McBride. Not only does Milton use family against her prisoners, she uses family against her civilians (everyone has to work to support their family) and her own guards (witness the guard whose sick brother is dying get denied his transfer request). The Warden (Michael Weaver, famous to me from the faux-reality show The Joe Schmo Show) uses the same tricks as Milton on both the guards, rejecting the request to transfer because it was done without going through him, and the prisoners, dragging Negan into his office and threatening his wife and baby to get him to cooperate with his investigation into a possible uprising.

It’s set up perfectly by Nicole Mirante-Matthews and Magali Lozano’s script, with both Khary Payton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan really selling the possibility of Negan’s betrayal to save the only thing he’s ever wanted. Negan, as he points out, isn’t well liked among the remaining Alexandrians and even less by the people he’s stuck with. He’s got no friends, and there’s no one willing to stick their neck out for him except for Annie (Medina Singhore), which makes it natural that he might consider turning on the group. His heated exchange with Ezekiel also pushes that possibility forward. It’s Negan, he’s smirking in the face of authority, and he clearly has a plan that doesn’t necessarily involve the rest of his people. That’s what Negan does, after all. He spent half a season keeping secrets from everyone except Carol, so why would he let people in on his current plan?

The Spartacus moment, admittedly, is kind of nice, and it’s touching to see a bunch of people who are involved in the uprising attempt throw their lot in with Negan, and Payton does such a great job with big motivational speeches that feel more real and more part of Ezekiel’s character than they should. Once upon a time, everyone in The Saviors was Negan, including Eugene (who brings this up in his trial portion), and it was a bad thing. Now, in this moment, everyone stepping up to essentially be Negan is a touching thing, just touching enough that with the proper Ezekiel speech, the firing squad lowers their guns (except for one guy who has to be shot), and the balance of power shifts away from The Warden in a few tense moments. Rose Troche plays it well, and milks all the tension out of it possible, and the shift is well done and makes sense given the clear unhappiness of certain guards.

It’s nice that fighting the good fight on one side pays off, because it doesn’t pay off for former Savior Eugene. Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) does her best to keep him off the gallows, but as Vicki Lawrence sang in “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia,” the judge in the town’s got blood stains on her hands, and an innocent man is about to be hanged after a show trial. Not that it’s much of a show; the fix is clearly in, and all the grumbling and unhappiness of the people in the courtroom won’t change a thing as long as Mercer’s clamshells are outside with guns and bayonets and truncheons. Ezekiel’s speech changed hearts and minds; Eugene’s speech falls on deaf ears, but he makes the attempt all the same.

You win some, you lose some. The placement of Eugene’s kangaroo court ahead of Negan’s uprising is good placement, because that big loss is kind of a surprise; Eugene talks his way out trouble more than anyone should be able to, and Yumiko is an Ivy League lawyer. If anyone should be able to Perry Mason him out of this trouble, it would be her. And yet, she can’t do it, while the unlikable Negan is able to turn the tables on his jailers with the help of a group of friends and a few sympathetic guards.