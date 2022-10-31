The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21 Review: Outpost 22

That exchange, surreptitious as it was, is one of the stronger exchanges in “Outpost 22.” Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) have a long shared history that Jim Barnes’ script taps into, and Ezekiel clearly hasn’t forgiven Negan for what he and his people did to The Kingdom long before Rick Grimes and pals got involved with the Saviors. If the two have interacted on the show since then, I don’t remember it, which gives weight to Ezekiel’s reaction to Negan’s presence and the seething hate that flashes across Khary Payton’s expressive face. Payton plays well off of Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and the two have a solid scene without even being able to face one another to do it; it’s all about Payton’s facial expressions and Negan’s logical words. He knows how to govern by fear, but he needs someone who gives people hope, and that’s Ezekiel. He’s been the hopeful one at every turn for the survivors, and now when they’re at their lowest, he’ll be the one they have to turn to once whatever crazy plan Negan has comes into play.

Negan will have to act quickly, because it seems the time in The Commonwealth has left the survivors without their critical pluck reserves that have kept them alive so long. Kelly (Angel Theory) has given up already from the glum expression on her face, and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is too shaken up by the kidnapping of Hershel to keep her head on straight, which Lauren Cohan plays well throughout the episode. Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) are snapping at one another from stress. Only Carol seems to have escaped this emotional downturn unscathed; she’s the one who gets Daryl’s head back in the game and comes up with their plan to rescue everyone in one fell swoop.

While Negan and the captured get adjusted to their new life as hard labor for the good of The Commonwealth, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the secondary captured crew with her manage to escape their captors (after a gnarly head explosion via stray gunshot) and join up with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) to recreate the Great Train Robbery, except with more zombies and less robbery. They’re going to hop on board the train and ride it all the way to the mysterious Outpost 22 where all their friends are being held.

There’s nothing especially fancy about the various sequences around the train, but at this point, The Walking Dead has showed us everything we could hope to see on a zombie show, and no amount of gun battles will feel new or fresh. Except for the fact that this episode features a motorcycle chase. That’s probably something the show has done before, but it’s been a few seasons, so it feels novel, and the fact that the chase ends with Daryl sliding his motorcycle under a fallen tree and using it as a weapon to knock down a fleeing clamshell is certainly something this show has never done. It’s a pretty solidly done power slide on the bike, and whoever Reedus’s stunt double is lays it down cleanly enough to get it to slide, and the stormtrooper getting bowled over is a lot of fun.

What it leads to isn’t as fun, but the guy playing the captured trooper (I believe Greg Perrow, but none of the troopers are given names, so it’s difficult to tell) really sells his final, desperate moments on Earth in director Tawnia McKiernan’s hands. Between the trooper’s obvious remorse at his actions to the train driver’s desperation to be killed without revealing information to save his family, it’s pretty clear that Lance Hornsby might have been a bad operator, but Pamela Milton is just as bad or worse. The separation of groups and families seen in The Commonwealth extends out even into the wastelands, with the labor crews not even allowed to use names among themselves. The few connections that remain are wielded like weapons to control the unwilling participants of The Commonwealth’s expansion program.