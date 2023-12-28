The Twilight Zone New Year’s Marathon 2023 / 2024 Schedule and Start Times

The end of any given year is a strange liminal space outside of time where one begins to reflect upon the days that were and the uncertain days still to come. It’s weird. Some might even say it’s a zone … of twilight. Yes, the New Year represents the perfect occasion for a marathon of Rod Serling’s sci-fi/horror anthological masterpiece. And sure enough, Twilight Zone marathons on TV have been a mainstay of the season for quite some time.

The New Year’s Eve Twilight Zone marathon is one of TV’s most consistent and perhaps least understood traditions. The yearly marathon has been taking place since at least 1980 but no one is quite sure who started it (regional TV stations New York’s WPIX or Los Angeles’ KTLA are the two best candidates) or when it even made the jump from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve. What is certain is that somewhere along the line, the TV powers that be decided that the best way to usher out any given year is to enter into the fifth dimension beyond mere sight and sound.

This year’s marathon on Syfy has some major Twilight Zone classics from seasons 1 through 5 of the original 1959 series. Read on to find the schedule for the 2023/2024 Twilight Zone marathon!

Saturday, December 30

8:00 a.m. The Lonely 8:30 a.m. Time Enough at Last 9:00 a.m. Perchance to Dream 9:30 a.m. Judgment Night 10:00 a.m. And When the Sky Was Opened 10:30 a.m. What You Need 11:00 a.m. The Four of Us Are Dying 11:30 a.m. Third from the Sun 12:00 p.m. I Shot an Arrow into the Air 12:30 p.m. The Hitch-Hiker 1:00 p.m. The Fever 1:30 p.m. The Last Flight 2:00 p.m. The Purple Testament 2:30 p.m. The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street 3:00 p.m. A World of Difference 3:30 p.m. Long Live Walter Jameson 4:00 p.m. People Are Alike All Over 4:30 p.m. The Big Tall Wish 5:00 p.m. A Nice Place to Visit 5:30 p.m. Nightmare as a Child 6:00 p.m. A Stop at Willoughby 6:30 p.m. A Passage for Trumpet 7:00 p.m. Mr. Bevis 7:30 p.m. The After Hours 8:00 p.m. The Mighty Casey 8:30 p.m. A World of His Own 9:00 p.m. King Nine Will Not Return 9:30 p.m. The Man in the Bottle 10:00 p.m. Nervous Man in a Four Dollar Room 10:30 p.m. A Thing About Machines 11:00 p.m. The Howling Man 11:30 p.m. Eye of the Beholder

Sunday, December 31

12:00 a.m. Nick of Time 12:30 a.m. The Lateness of the Hour 1:00 a.m. The Trouble with Templeton 1:30 a.m. A Most Unusual Camera 2:00 a.m. The Night of the Meek 2:30 a.m. Dust 3:00 a.m. Back There 3:30 a.m. The Whole Truth 4:00 a.m. The Invaders 4:30 a.m. A Penny for Your Thoughts 5:00 a.m. Twenty Two 5:30 a.m. Mr. Dingle, the Strong 6:00 a.m. Static 6:30 a.m. A Hundred Yards Over the Rim 7:00 a.m. The Rip Van Winkle Caper 7:30 a.m. The Silence 8:00 a.m. Shadow Play 8:30 a.m. Will the Real Martian Please Stand Up? 9:00 a.m. The Obsolete Man 9:30 a.m. The Arrival 9:55 a.m. The Mirror 10:20 a.m. The Grave 10:45 a.m. It’s a Good Life 11:10 a.m. Deaths-Head Revisited 11:35 a.m. The Midnight Sun 12:00 p.m. Five Characters in Search of an Exit 12:25 p.m. Dead Man’s Shoes 12:50 p.m. The Hunt 1:15 p.m. A Piano in the House 1:40 p.m. The Last Rites of Jeff Myrtlebank 2:05 p.m. Little Girl Lost 2:30 p.m. Person or Persons Unknown 2:55 p.m. The Gift 3:20 p.m. The Little People 3:45 p.m. The Dummy 4:10 p.m. Cavender Is Coming 4:35 p.m. A Kind of a Stopwatch 5:00 p.m. The Last Night of a Jockey 5:25 p.m. Living Doll 5:50 p.m. The Old Man in the Cave 6:15 p.m. Night Call 6:40 p.m. Probe 7, Over and Out 7:05 p.m. The 7th Is Made Up of Phantoms 7:30 p.m. A Short Drink from a Certain Fountain 7:55 p.m. Ninety Years Without Slumbering 8:20 p.m. Ring-a-Ding Girl 8:45 p.m. You Drive 9:10 p.m. Black Leather Jackets 9:35 p.m. From Agnes – With Love 10:00 p.m. Spur of the Moment 10:25 p.m. An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge 10:50 p.m. What’s in the Box 11:15 p.m. The Masks 11:40 p.m. I Am the Night – Color Me Black

Monday, January 1

12:05 a.m. Sounds and Silences 12:30 a.m. The Encounter 12:55 a.m. Mr. Garrity and the Graves 1:20 a.m. Come Wander with Me 1:45 a.m. The Fear 2:10 a.m. The Bewitchin’ Pool 2:35 a.m. Stopover in a Quiet Town 3:00 a.m. Two 3:25 a.m. The Shelter 3:50 a.m. The Passerby 4:15 a.m. A Game of Pool 4:40 a.m. Queen of the Nile 5:05 a.m. The Jungle 5:30 a.m. Nothing in the Dark 6:00 a.m. Of Late I Think of Cliffordville 7:00 a.m. Where Is Everybody? 7:30 a.m. One for the Angels 8:00 a.m. Mr. Denton on Doomsday 8:30 a.m. Escape Clause 9:00 a.m. The Brain Center at Whipple’s 9:30 a.m. The Long Morrow 10:00 a.m. Steel 10:30 a.m. In Praise of Pip 11:00 a.m. I Sing the Body Electric 11:30 a.m. The Changing of the Guard 12:00 p.m. Four O’Clock 12:30 p.m. One More Pallbearer 1:00 p.m. A Quality of Mercy 1:30 p.m. Once Upon a Time 2:00 p.m. The Prime Mover 2:30 p.m. The Odyssey of Flight 33 3:00 p.m. The Chaser 3:30 p.m. Mirror Image 4:00 p.m. Elegy 4:30 p.m. The Sixteen-Milimeter Shrine 5:00 p.m. Number 12 Looks Just Like You 5:30 p.m. Uncle Simon 6:00 p.m. Still Valley 6:30 p.m. Long Distance Call 7:00 p.m. The Trade-Ins 7:30 p.m. The Self Improvement of Savadore Ross 8:00 p.m. To Serve Man 8:30 p.m. The Fugitive 9:00 p.m. Hocus-Pocus and Frisby 9:30 p.m. Nightmare at 20,000 Feet 10:00 p.m. Kick the Can 10:30 p.m. Young Man’s Fancy 11:00 p.m. Showdown with Rance McGrew 11:30 p.m. Execution

Tuesday, January 2