The Simpsons Clowns Around with Stephen King in “Not It”

Barney’s lone laugh line is actually an important foreshadowing of the events to follow, because the jokes are frightening, but few in the midst of the eerie atmosphere. The backgrounds are another story, visual gags run amok over King’s entire literary output. The highlight of the episode is the diversity of the clownish killings. From hanky-chains to drowning in seltzer spray, every fate perfectly matches the universal fear of clowns. Even the Kingfield Clown Archives’ motto is the imposing “E Pluribus Unicycle.” (“Burn that bike,” Krusty demanded in season 6’s “Homie the Clown,” after Homer parked his not baggy enough pants on one.) The sad clown laughing on the outside has his most fun with the innards.

The episode opens in the past, mirroring King’s novel, as does the rivaling gang of bullies, led by “super-intense-kid” Chalmers and the future generation of town educators; and the school outsiders – Moe “the scuzz,” sci-fi paperback fanboy Carl, Comic Book Nerd, and tomboy Marge, collectively known as the “Losers Club” – who just want to be left alone. Homer’s best friend Barney is only one of many missing children of Kingfield, where competition to disappear must be harsh.

Each of the “Loser’s Club” has seen an evil clown lurking somewhere, it besmirches Moe’s mother as a ventriloquist’s dummy and Comic Book Nerd’s memory will scare the daylight savings out of you, but Homer is the only one to call on it for help. This is probably one of the reasons Marge calls him a “thing.” The secret-admirer poem should have been a giveaway, because there really is only one chimp in town, and also because Comic Book Guy, at any age, is a horrible liar. It is a shame we don’t get to hear more of his unfiltered verbal takedowns. Even so, the internal struggles are well played, with one being particularly ill-timed. The young love at the center of King’s story has its heart ripped out when it provides an alternate future where Bart could be the smart kid. Maggie probably still won’t learn to talk.

“Not It” condenses all the individual revelations about Krusto’s origin into one creepy group hug. The ever-so-slight warp of Kent Brockman’s beloved voice announcing “The Yuk-Yuk Hour with Krusto” sets nerves on edge, where they teeter between titter and terror until the clown utters a truly scary punchline about his 27-year-interval feeding habits. It works very well on both levels, itchy and scratchy.

The scene captures a modicum of real peril because, as this is a “Treehouse of Horror” production, it doesn’t have to follow canon, and anyone can die. But the more frightening thing is how the trick to conquering the evil clown mirrors the real Krusty the Clown’s true nemesis: technical issues. On the way to the final first battle The Simpsons also encounter their own worst nightmare, besides football overtime: Fox Affiliates. The series loves to slap its broadcaster’s face now and then, and Moe’s unrelated facial lines about a new fetish are classic single-entendres.

The Li’l Stinker cherry bomb trick goes back to Daffy Duck in the Looney Tunes cartoons, where Bugs Bunny is upstaged in a joke that can only be told once. Chapter II’s take teaches there is nothing scarier than an unfunny clown. But evil laughter is better than none, so Homer gathers the old gang together to suffer the worst tragedy of their adult lives, canned laughter. Only by aiming straight at the heart of the media can The Simpsons take on Stephen King, because Krusto is only the beginning.