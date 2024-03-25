The Lazarus Project’s Season 2 Cliff-Hanger Will Be Left Hanging

Goodbye, The Lazarus Project. Unless a mysterious sci-fi organisation steps in to reset time to before Sky chose to cancel the mind-bending time travel drama, that’s our lot. After airing two seasons, they won’t be making a third.

The news was first announced in The Sun, and later confirmed by trustworthy outlets including TV Zone and RadioTimes.com. It had previously been rumoured that if season three were to go ahead, creator Joe Barton would be stepping back to a producer role and welcoming in new writers, who would have to do without some of the major cast members including Tom Burke. Now, that won’t happen because season two will be the last.

Barton (Giri/Haji, The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself) posted the cancellation news on social media, along with a meme featuring a woman and a child wearing matching denim jackets throwing confetti in the air, along with the words “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

If you insist, Joe, but first, let us cry a little bit because it’s over – chiefly because season two ended on a cliff-hanger now destined to join the great elephant’s graveyard of unresolved sci-fi TV endings. Shuffle over, Alphas, Sliders, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and co., make room for a little one.